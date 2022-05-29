WATCH: AEW's Bryan Danielson singing popular song along with fans 

Bryan Danielson is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of our generation. Ever since his AEW debut, fans have seen a more violent and vicious side of Danielson, a side that was absent during his WWE run. At Double or Nothing, he is scheduled to team up with Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz to face the Jericho Appreciation Society in an 'Anarchy in the Arena' match.

Before the pay-per-view event, The American Dragon was spotted enjoying himself in what appears to be a karaoke bar. In several videos that are now doing the rounds on Instagram and Twitter, he can be seen singing the popular song, "I Want It That Way" by the American boy band The Backstreet Boys.

Of course, those in attendance seemed to love this never-before-seen side of Bryan Danielson as he shared a wholesome moment with fans. Wrestling fans on Twitter also shared their take on the viral videos.

What's next for Bryan Danielson?

As part of the Blackpool Combat Club, Danielson has seen less of the spotlight compared to when he challenged Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. He is seemingly a babyface with the faction, while retaining his violent tendencies, similar to his time in Ring of Honor over a decade ago.

As mentioned earlier, he will compete in a five-on-five 'Anarchy in the Arena' match at Double or Nothing. This has seen some criticism from fans due to a multi-man match not being the best showcase of his ability. Nevertheless, Danielson and company are expected to tear the house down at Double or Nothing. Through the Blackpool Combat Club, Bryan Danielson, along with Jon Moxley and William Regal, seem intent on developing the next generation of professional wrestlers.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Regal says he and Bryan Danielson arrive at AEW TVs and from 11am get in the ring to work/teach. No phones allowed. All the young talent are welcome to get in with them. Ricky Starks confirmed to me he's seen them working 'really early' and they regularly engage with him. Regal says he and Bryan Danielson arrive at AEW TVs and from 11am get in the ring to work/teach. No phones allowed. All the young talent are welcome to get in with them. Ricky Starks confirmed to me he's seen them working 'really early' and they regularly engage with him.

Expect Bryan Danielson to move on to bigger and better things following the feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society. In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The American Dragon touched on a variety of topics. He speaks on training young talent, managing family time, his dream opponent for the upcoming Forbidden Door ppv and much more.

AEW Double or Nothing will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 29. Catch the pay-per-view at 8/7c B B/R Wrestling in the United States and on FITE TV elsewhere.

