"Looks almost like a boxer than a pro wrestler" - Bully Ray showers praise on WWE legend's son becoming youngest champion in AEW

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the match between Ricky Starks and HOOK on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

At this week's show, we saw Starks take on Taz's son HOOK for the FTW Championship. After an impressive contest, the 23-year-old escaped a Roshambo from Ricky and applied the Redrum for a submission victory. With the win, HOOK became the youngest to hold the FTW Championship, which was brought into WCW and AEW by his father.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray reviewed the match between the two wrestlers. He opined that simplicity was key to making the segment short yet appealing.

"I loved the entire segment. I loved the match with HOOK and Starks. Keep it simple, stupid. That is what I tweeted after the match. KISS. If you have been in this business for a while, you understand what that means. Simplicity wins in pro-wrestling. Starks and Hobbs kept that simple. Whoever was the agent for that match, the producer for that match, Bravo in guiding those two gentlemen to a short, sweet yet effective match." (1:08 onwards)

He also went on to heap praise on the new champion, saying that the latter made his presence felt.

"HOOK has a presence. He has this young gene's dean thing going on. I like the fact that here he is different and he looks almost like a boxer than a pro-wrestler. There is something unique about him. He has a look." (1:43 onwards)

After the match in AEW, Ricky Starks was laid out by Powerhouse Hobbs

Though the match ended within a short period of time, the segment was far from over. The AEW star looked disappointed after the loss as he stood in the ring with his tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs.

The 32-year-old stated that he was content with his reign as the FTW Champion and expressed his desire to work with Hobbs to move up the ladder. But the California native turned on him and laid him out with a spinebuster.

The Tag Team duo of Starks and Hobbs is managed by Taz. After this week's segment, it is hard to predict what the future holds for the two stars.

What did you make of Ricky Stark's reign as the FTW Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far