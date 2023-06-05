"But isn’t that a little bit close to the nerve?" - Jim Cornette tells AEW star to stop teasing move to WWE

AEW has captured many former WWE names and potentially drawn some unhappy stars. However, according to Jim Cornette, MJF's continual WWE debut teases are not working anymore.

Friedman's infamous "bidding war of 2024" has become both a gimmick and a highly criticized topic online. Many fans are still at odds about whether MJF would jump to WWE or if it's all just an angle. This is something that Cornette believes is hindering the star at this point.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran criticized MJF's continued WWE references while being the AEW World Champion.

"I’m not sure whereas this does him any good at this point when Cody has already left and the show looks the way it does, for the world champion to still do the deal where ‘I might leave and work for the real company if you don’t give me a raise’ or do whatever." [24:18 onward]

KJ @HangmanKJ This angle of the Double or Nothing media scrum shows the exact moment Tony Khan’s heart dropped when MJF said what he said. This angle of the Double or Nothing media scrum shows the exact moment Tony Khan’s heart dropped when MJF said what he said. 😭 https://t.co/r0j7a9eQtA

Cornette continued, pointing out that AEW's popularity is falling and that these references don't help the product.

"If this show was growing in leaps and bounds in popularity and it was really good, and he wasn’t the only good thing on it then maybe you could get by with it. But isn’t that a little bit close to the nerve?" [24:42 onward]

Jim Cornette believes that MJF is proof that AEW stars no longer have to push themselves

All Elite Wrestling's high-profile indie-styled wrestling has drawn a ton of criticism from wrestling veterans and some fans online. However, MJF has notably been a classic heel throughout his run, and Cornette believes this is important.

Earlier in the same episode, Cornette explained how the fans are still reacting to Friedman without violent stunts and blood.

"The AEW fans react to MJF’s matches like main events, it’s not just about the flipping. When they see something and it makes sense, they respond to it. And he’s the living proof that all the rest of them don’t have to do god**n dives and flips and cartwheels and round-offs and furniture and craziness." [19:01 onward]

It remains to be seen whether MJF will leave behind an important pro wrestling legacy, but he has clearly been modeling his career after the likes of Ric Flair and Roddy Piper - who are both WWE Hall of Famers.

