Can Darby Allin actually skate?

Darby Allin often walks out for his matches in AEW with a skateboard but can he really skate? The answer is an emphatic yes.

Darby Allin, real name Samuel Ratsch, dropped out of film school to pursue a career in professional skating. He became so good that he developed a great relationship with Tony Hawk, one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.

So good was Darby that he even filmed stunts for Hawk way back in 2011 which eventually led to him skating with the legend himself. In an interview with SportsNation, Darby said the following:

"So, Tony, I used to film stunts for him back in 2011, way before I stepped in a wrestling ring. So, fast forward all these years later, this kid that used to film stunts for him, he ended up seeing me as a professional wrestler. So, it ended up coming full circle. I started skating with him, going to warehouses. Crazy time," Darby Allin said.

Skateboards have added a unique dimension to Darby Allin's persona in AEW

Skating has played a big part in Darby's professional wrestling career as well. He is AEW's fearless daredevil; unafraid to use his body as a weapon to inflict damage on his opponents. His skateboarding history lends legitimacy to his character.

Darby has often used skateboards as a weapon in his matches. Recently at AEW All Out, he came to the ring on a special skateboard, displaying a picture of himself and CM Punk on the board.

There are more examples of Darby using a skateboard to portray his character as he intends to, like the time he ziplined with a skateboard in his hand and immediately used it as a weapon on Team Taz.

Darby Allin zip-lining to the ring with a skateboard in his hand is one of the most badass things I ever seen.



Darby Allin is one of the most beloved stars in AEW despite his smaller size due to his raw connection with the fans who appreciate his willingness to put his body on the line.

The fact that his character draws a lot of inspiration from his years as a skateboard stuntman goes on to show how much influence skateboarding has had on his wrestling career.

