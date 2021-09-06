AEW All Out - Best and Worst - Debuting former WWE Superstar turns heel, title reign ends after 10 months

AEW All Out turned out to be one of the most star-studded shows the company has delivered since its inception. Tony Khan sent fans home happy tonight by providing a collective display of entertainment and shocking swerves.

The pay-per-view kickstarted with a massive TNT Championship match between Miro and Eddie Kingston. The show ended with Kenny Omega and Christian Cage slugging it out for the prestigious AEW World Championship. The sold-out crowd in Chicago was electric throughout the night, giving an exhilarating experience to even television viewers.

#5 Best: Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and Ruby Soho arrive in AEW

The jaw-dropping arrival of three former WWE Superstars in Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson, was the highlight of this year's AEW All Out.

The trend started during the Women's Casino Battle Royale, which saw Soho emerging as the final entrant to win the entire match.

She provided some buzzworthy confrontations with stars like Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, and Thunder Rosa, whom she eliminated to become the next challenger for Dr. Britt Baker's AEW Women's title.

Then fast forward to the main event, Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage in one of the most gruesome championship matches in recent history. Although the bout was exciting to watch, it was the aftermath that grabbed the attention of the wrestling fans.

Omega and The Elite started a post-match beatdown on Cage, prompting Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to come out. However, the numbers game proved too much for the babyfaces.

However, the party was cut short when Adam Cole surfaced on the entrance ramp. The former NXT Champion entered the squared circle while giving a death-staredown to his old pals.

Fans thought Cole would trade blows with The Elite, but instead, he super kicked Jungle Boy, thus turning heel in the process.

Just when everybody assumed that the show would go off the air, Bryan Danielson showed up. Fans erupted in the arena with iconic 'yes' chants. It was a sight to behold. The American Dragon joined forces with the babyfaces and took out The Elite and Adam Cole.

The whole angle gave goosebumps to everyone watching. The addition of Cole, Soho and Danielson will add a lot of star power to the thriving AEW roster now.

