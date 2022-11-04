Fans on Twitter think that a current AEW star would be the perfect dream match for the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.
The Head of The Table is set to take on Logan Paul this weekend at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. If Reigns retains his title this weekend, he will head into next week's edition of Smackdown having held the WWE Universal Championship for over 800 days.
However, one person who has been the subject of much debate on social media recently is the current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe.
The Twitter account @JustTalkWrestle asked whether Joe should have won the top prize in WWE during his time with the company:
This has caused Twitter to flare up with opinions on whether or not Joe should have been champion in WWE, with the response being an overwhelming yes:
However, not all fans agreed, as Joe's injury record has always held him back:
Other fans would love to see Joe return to WWE and possibly take on Reigns by winning the Royal Rumble:
Samoa Joe has beaten Roman Reigns in the past
The idea of the current ROH Television Champion defeating the "Tribal Chief" isn't too far out of the realm of possibility. Samoa Joe has defeated Roman Reigns multiple times in the past.
During Joe's first six months on the main roster in 2017, Reigns could not beat the former NXT Champion in any capacity. Joe picked up two singles victories in February and June 2017.
It wasn't until July 31st, 2017, that Reigns was able to pick up a victory over the Samoan Submission Machine. That happened in a triple threat match which also featured Braun Strowman.
Do you think Samoa Joe could beat Roman Reigns in 2022? Let us know in the comments section down below!
