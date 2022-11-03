AEW Dynamite Results: WWE Hall of Famer debuts, returning star emerges as Chris Jericho's mystery opponent, Jon Moxley attacked

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite results. The show featured six matches, including four title bouts and two major segments.

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite

The action started before the bell could even ring. Jay Lethal shoved Darby Allin to the apron, but the latter responded with a crossbody from the ropes. Lethal took advantage of a distraction from Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh and hit a monkey flip on the steel steps.

Lethal then applied a Figure Four Leg Lock and attacked Allin on the apron. He then hit some knee strikes and followed it up with a backbreaker. Allin fought back and hit a Coffin Splash in the corner. He went for the same move again, but Lethal stopped him.

Toward the end of the match, Allin hit a suicide dive on Satnam Singh, but that didn't faze the giant. The referee ejected Singh and Dutt from the ringside area. However, a person with a Sting mask attacked Darby Allin with a baseball bat on the outside. Jay Lethal then hit the Lethal Injection to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Jay Lethal def. Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, the hooded person was revealed to be Cole Karter as the heels celebrated in the ring. Sting's entrance theme played. However, instead of him appearing, Jeff Jarrett came from behind and took out Allin with a guitar shot to the head.

Jeff Jarrett then warned AEW fans and said that the Jarretts leave an impression on whichever promotion they go to.

Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty on AEW Dynamite

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Jon Moxley and Lee Moriarty then exchanged kicks before the former took him down with a right hand. He then unloaded on Moriarty in the corner and bit his forehead. The Firm member fought back with chops on the world champion.

The action spilled to the outside, with Moriarty dropping Moxley with a slam in the ringside area. He shoved the latter into steel and threw him inside the squared circle. Moriarty continued to work on his left arm before Moxley tried to get a pinfall via a roll-up. However, Moriarty kicked him in the face to keep up the advantage.

Moxley returned with heavy strikes, but Moriarty took him out with a springboard crossbody. He then mockingly stomped as Moxley does to his opponents. The Purveyor of Violence took out Moriarty with a King Kong lariat and hit multiple stomps. Moriarty fought back with a shot to the left arm, but Moxley hit a cutter for a two-count.

Moriarty then hit some strikes on Moxley, but nothing worked. The former hit a German suplex, but Jon Moxley got up quickly. Lee Moriarty then applied the border city stretch before Moxley pounded his head with some strikes. The BCC member then used the Juji Gatame to pick up the submission victory.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Lee Moriarty on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Post-match, Ethan Page came down from the commentary area and laid out Jon Moxley. The Firm members celebrated to close out the segment.

Billy Gunn's Birthday Celebration segment on AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed came out with Billy Gunn. Gunn's hands were bandaged after Swerve Strickland's vicious attack on him.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens gifted Gunn a pair of large foam scissors as a birthday gift. Bowens said he had many guests cancel on him before The Acclaimed gave him a 'Certificate of Adoption.'

The Gunn Club interrupted the segment and said they had a gift for Billy Gunn. W. Morrissey attacked the veteran from behind, and The Gunn Club joined in on the beatdown. FTR came out to make the save as The Firm members left the ring.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler had a tense stand-off with The Acclaimed before leaving the ring.

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite - ROH World Championship Match

Colt Cabana was revealed as Chris Jericho's mystery opponent. Cabana got a loud 'Welcome Back' chant from the crowd. The two men squared off before Cabana shoved Jericho to the corner. He then took The Ocho down with a few shoulder blocks.

Cabana got a two-count after reversing Jericho's offense as the latter moved to the ringside area to slow down Cabana's momentum. Chris Jericho fought back with some chops. Cabana had Jericho on his shoulder, but a seemingly botched spot saw him drop the JAS leader outside.

Jericho got the advantage, but Cabana took him down with heavy strikes. He then went to the middle rope and hit a splash for a two-count. Colt Cabana again went to the top rope, but Jericho stopped him. The former tried for a Walls of Jericho. However, Cabana rolled him up for a two-count.

Toward the end of the match, Jake Hager stopped Colt Cabana's pinfall attempt, Cabana took out Hager and Daniel Garcia with a moonsault to the outside. Jericho then hit the Codebreaker to pick up a pinfall victory over Cabana.

Result: Chris Jericho def. Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Post-match, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker attacked Ian Riccaboni on commentary. Other JAS members joined in as Jericho broke Riccaboni's glasses.

Claudio Castagnoli tried to make the save but got taken out. Bryan Danielson then came out, and Wheeler Yuta followed. A brawl ensued between the two factions as the segment ended.

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix - AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy and Rey Fenix attacked Luchasuarus to start the match. The giant retaliated, but the duo took him out with double dropkicks. The two then had a fast-paced back-and-forth. They exchanged pinfall attempts and had a face-off.

Luchasaurus came back inside the ring and laid out both Cassidy and Fenix. He then hit running splashes in the corner and posed for the crowd. He worked on Cassidy and hit a lateral press for a two-count. Fenix came in, but Luchasaurus took him down with a big right hand.

Luchasaurus was in control at this stage of the match. He kicked Fenix in the chest, but the latter fought back with chops. The former Jurassic Express member stopped his momentum with a right hand. Cassidy hit a Stundog Millionaire on him, and Fenix followed it up with a superkick. Orange Cassidy then hit an Orange Punch on Luchasaurus.

The Right Hand of Destruction then shoved Cassidy to the steel steps and took out Fenix with a chokeslam on a table at ringside. The action moved to the entrance ramp, and Luchasaurus hit a big headbutt. Jungle Boy came out and hit his former partner with a steel chair. He then took out Luchasaurus through a table from an elevated area.

PAC came out at this point in the match. He handed Rey Fenix a hammer, but the latter threw it away. Toward the end of the match, after a brief exchange between Fenix and Cassidy, the All-Atlantic Champion retained his title with the Orange Punch.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, PAC laid a beatdown on Orange Cassidy, but Katsuyori Shibata made his return and chased him away.

He then confronted Cassidy, and a match was officially made between the two stars for this week's AEW Rampage.

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir on AEW Dynamite - TBS Championship

Jade Cargill unloaded on Marina Shafir, but Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose came out to do commentary. Cargill sent Shafir to the outside and followed it with a pump kick to get the advantage.

She followed it up with Jaded to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Jade Cargill retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite - ROH World TV Championship

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. Samoa Joe took down Brian Cage with a running shoulder tackle, but the latter fought back by shoving his opponent into the corner.

Cage got the momentum after an enziguiri and elbow combination, and he followed it up with an elbow drop for one count. After a brief back-and-forth, Cage hit a series of clotheslines and followed it with a German suplex.

He then hit top suicida and mocked Samoa Joe. The latter fought back with a Yakuza Kick and senton for a two-count. Cage stopped his offense with a superkick and a 619. He then hit an elbow drop for a very close two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Cage hit a big discuss lariat on Joe for a two-count and signaled for the F5. However, Samoa Joe reversed it into a Coquina Clutch to pick up victory via submission.

Result: Samoa Joe retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, The Embassy attacked Joe, but Wardlow came out to make the save.

He chased away the heels, but Powerhouse Hobbs came out of nowhere and hit a spinebuster on him. Hobbs stood tall to end an exciting edition of the Wednesday night show.

