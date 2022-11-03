Create

AEW brings back CM Punk's real-life rival as mystery opponent to face WWE legend on Dynamite

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 03, 2022 07:35 AM IST
CM Punk
CM Punk has been suspended from AEW

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk's former friend, Colt Cabana, showed up on tonight's Dynamite to challenge Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship.

CM Punk and Cabana were best friends at one point. However, due to personal issues, both cut ties a few years ago. The Second City Saint has been suspended from the company for his actions at AEW All Out. Meanwhile, his former friend has made a return to the promotion.

Last week on Dynamite, Chris Jericho issued a challenge to any former Ring of Honor World Champion after defeating Dalton Castle. This week, The Ocho mentioned that the former champion could be a singles champion or even a tag team champion. The two-time ROH Tag Team Champion, Colt Cabana, answered the call.

The challenger is @ColtCabana!!!After victories at @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor & Death Before Dishonor, Cabana is looking pick up the biggest win of his career with a victory over #TheOcho, #ROH World Champion @IAmJericho!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/QadUVgjgOR

Colt Cabana put up a good fight. On several occasions, it looked like the title would change hands, but Jericho managed to survive. The Ocho also got some help from Jake Hager, who was at ringside. Ultimately, Jericho retained the title after hitting the Codebreaker.

The #ROH World Champ @IAmJericho gets it done and scores the victory after one heck of a battle tonight on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/J7F2hVytnS

After the match, The Ocho and the members of the Jericho Appreciation Society looked to take out the members of the commentary team. However, the Blackpool Combat Club came out to make the save, leading to a brawl.

After CM Punk's friend-turned-rival, who will return to the promotion next? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
