AEW brings back CM Punk's real-life rival as mystery opponent to face WWE legend on Dynamite

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk's former friend, Colt Cabana, showed up on tonight's Dynamite to challenge Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship.

CM Punk and Cabana were best friends at one point. However, due to personal issues, both cut ties a few years ago. The Second City Saint has been suspended from the company for his actions at AEW All Out. Meanwhile, his former friend has made a return to the promotion.

Last week on Dynamite, Chris Jericho issued a challenge to any former Ring of Honor World Champion after defeating Dalton Castle. This week, The Ocho mentioned that the former champion could be a singles champion or even a tag team champion. The two-time ROH Tag Team Champion, Colt Cabana, answered the call.

Colt Cabana put up a good fight. On several occasions, it looked like the title would change hands, but Jericho managed to survive. The Ocho also got some help from Jake Hager, who was at ringside. Ultimately, Jericho retained the title after hitting the Codebreaker.

After the match, The Ocho and the members of the Jericho Appreciation Society looked to take out the members of the commentary team. However, the Blackpool Combat Club came out to make the save, leading to a brawl.

