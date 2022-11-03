Popular AEW stars seemingly fire shots at DX amidst celebratory segment on Dynamite

The legendary WWE faction, D-Generation X, was seemingly the target of a sly jibe by The Acclaimed this week on AEW Dynamite.

The October 10, 2022, RAW episode featured DX's reunion. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X Pac, and Road Dogg entered the ring to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Despite rumors of Billy Gunn also being considered to appear after negotiations with AEW, the veteran was omitted from the program.

However, Billy Gunn was still referenced indirectly on RAW. Road Dogg even set up a catchphrase chant from fans of the New Age Outlaws.

On Dynamite this week, The Acclaimed came out with Billy Gunn to celebrate his birthday. While things were going smoothly, Anthony Bowens made a statement, seemingly aimed toward DX.

Bowens stated that they had more guests planned but were forced to cancel their plans at the last minute due to them not showing up. There was an audible gasp at the reference, which most fans took to be a dig at the legendary WWE faction.

There has been no indication of who the planned guests were. It remains to be seen whether there will be further updates on the story anytime soon.

