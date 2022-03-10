Chavo Guerrero Jr. confirms AEW star will feature in Young Rock season 2

Chavo Guerrero Jr. has confirmed that thanks to his work with AEW, an unknown star will appear in the second season of the NBC sitcom "Young Rock."

"Young Rock" is a show that focuses on the upbringing and career of former WWE Champion The Rock. The main character continues to flashback his childhood while trying to run for President of the United States in the year 2032.

One wrestling veteran who was drafted in to help with the show was Chavo Guerrero Jr.. The former WWE Superstar confirmed in an interview with Nick Hausmen on The Wrestling Inc Daily show, that he had managed to secure a role for an unnamed AEW star.

“It’s only beneficial to whatever company I end up at because the projects that I am working on are usually all wrestling projects. So I have the ability when they start casting, whatever organization I am working for, get their guys looked at. It’s a no-brainer,” he added. “In fact, I don’t want to say who it is, because I don’t think I can talk about it yet. But for Young Rock season two, I helped cast a guy from AEW on it. I won’t say a name yet, but he played a great part and he was awesome. But that was a great working relationship, because I was like, ‘oh AEW, perfect.’ It works great.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Who do you think this mystery person could be? Tune into Young Rock's second season when it premieres on March 15th.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. was recently removed from the AEW roster

The nephew of the legendary Eddie Guerrero was stunned earlier this month when he was removed from the AEW roster page on the company's official website.

Guerrero had been written off of TV to work on the NBC sitcom, and was apparently promised that there would still be a job for him when he was finished. However, that doesn't seem to be the case as Guerrero Jr. found out like most people did; on social media.

