Chris Jericho accused of "copying" 4-time WWE Champion's current storyline to drag out feud in AEW 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has accused Chris Jericho of potentially copying one of WWE's biggest storylines involving Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

On the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite, Jericho cut a backstage promo stating how angry he was about losing the ROH World Championship at the Final Battle event. Moreover, he vowed to take out his frustrations on a jobber.

During the promo, he also advised Daniel Garcia to listen to Sammy Guevara more. The Wizard added that if Garcia took more advice from The Spanish God, maybe he wouldn't lose as much.

The segment could have been the first step toward a potential feud between Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. However, Jim Cornette has pointed out that the way the rivalry is starting to take shape bares a glaring similarity to the WWE storyline involving Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and The Bloodline. Here's what he had to say on the Jim Cornette Experience:

“[Chris Jericho] tells [Daniel] Garcia to shadow Sammy [Guevara] to learn how not to lose, are they going to do the Jey Uso and Sami Zayn over here now? They’re setting up the same thing where Garcia’s just turned and joined the group but now he’s going to be p**sed at Sammy and Jericho’s telling Garcia to listen to Sammy so Sammy can tell him how to —oh boy, they’re borrowing here.” [2:00:16 - 2:00:46]

What will Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara's alliance result in? Only time will tell.

Chris Jericho suffered a shocking loss on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

Having lost his ROH World Championship on December 10, Chris Jericho wanted to take out his frustrations on a jobber.

His opponent was Action Andretti, who came into the match with an AEW record of zero wins and four losses. Despite the unimpressive tally, the Philadelphia native shocked the world when he did the unthinkable against The Ocho.

Andretti picked up the victory to the surprise of everyone in attendance, with commentator Taz stating that the win might be the "upset of the decade." The loss seemingly left Jericho in a state of shock in the middle of the ring.

Action Andretti was immediately signed to an AEW contract following the win, with the newest roster member also taking part in the recent Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida, on December 17.

