AEW’s Chris Jericho breaks character to give generous donation to injured wrestler

AEW star Chris Jericho has put his fireballs to the side for a brief moment and gave a generous donation to independent wrestler Heidi Katrina.

Katrina is a British professional wrestler who previously competed for promotions such as DDT, AAA and Sendai-Girls in Japan. However, during a recent match, Katrina broke her arm, which left her requiring surgery.

Her friends and family have set up a gofundme page, in an attempt to raise £15,000, which Jericho spotted and generously donated £1,000 to Heidi to help her cause.

I have surgery today and hope to be back soon, will keep you updated Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me, really appreciate all the love

Despite being despise by many AEW fans for being a "wizard" who is hell-bent on burning the faces of anyone who doesn't appreciate him, this isn't the first time Jericho has made this sort of gesture.

Jericho has notably given large sums of donations to wrestlers and the families of wrestlers in the past who have been in desperate need of help. These moments include helping AEW producer Jerry Lynn pay for his medical treatments, donating money to the family of Shad Gaspard in the wake of his death, and helping to cover the funeral expenses of ECW legend Balls Mahoney.

Chris Jericho might be difficult to like on-screen, but he does everything he can out of it to make the lives of the people around him just that little bit easier.

Chris Jericho will be in action this Sunday at Forbidden Door

The animosity between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho seems to have been at a fever pitch for months, and this Sunday at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, that escalation continues when the two men compete in trios action.

Jericho will team up with Sammy Guevara and NJPW's Minoru Suzuki to take on Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and rising NJPW star Shota Umino. It will be the first time that Jericho will share a ring with Suzuki in either man's career as well.

Shortly after this match, the Jericho Appreciation Society will take part in the second-ever "Blood and Guts" match on the June 29th edition of Dynamite, as they take on Kingston, Jon Moxley and Ortiz.

The rest of Kingston's group has not been named at the time of writing, but when the news breaks, Sportskeeda Wrestling will bring you all the latest in the lead up to these exciting matches!

