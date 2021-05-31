"Maybe one day he can put on the knee pads and boots and wrestle again"- Chris Jericho comments on Mark Henry joining AEW

Last night, at AEW Double or Nothing, Tony Schiavone announced that Mark Henry had signed with AEW. He will be an analyst on their latest weekly television show AEW Rampage on TNT starting in August this year.

This sent the wrestling world into a state of surprise and shock as many believed that, after speculation of him returning to the ring, he'd be re-signing with WWE sooner or later. However, as the situation stands, Mark Henry is All Elite.

Former AEW world champion Chris Jericho held a press conference after Double or Nothing where he commented on Mark Henry's status and what he brings to AEW:

"I think any time we can have a guy with the experience of Mark Henry, both in the ring and outside the ring, just helps our company. It's one of the things that we needed very much when we first started because it was basically me, Dustin Rhodes, and Dean Malenko were the guys that had decades of experience on live T.V." Jericho went on, "Here we are a year and a half later and our guys and girls are still learning. So having a guy like Mark come in is the same thing like having a guy like Paul Wight come in.

"He can do anything behind the scenes. He can do anything in front of the scenes. He can talk and maybe one day he can put on the knee pads and the boots and wrestle again." Jericho continued, "Or even put on a salmon colored sports coat. But any time we can have somebody like Mark with that quality as a person and that quality as a performer, it just makes us a better company."

Mark Henry's last wrestling match took place in 2018

Mark Henry at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

Before signing with AEW, Mark Henry spent his entire wrestling career with WWE, where he even went on to win the World Championship at one point. After having an illustrious career with the promotion, Mark Henry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

However, Mark Henry made one more appearance for WWE after his induction into the Hall of Fame. He took part in the Greatest Royal Rumble at the namesake special event in Jeddah.

Recently, The World's Strongest Man expressed his wishes of getting back inside the squared circle. What do you make of this situation? Sound off in the comments section below.

