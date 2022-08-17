"Get your head out of your a**" - Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho discloses details on second run in WWE

AEW star Chris Jericho recently recalled what it was like working in WWE during 2016 when he was determined to forge a new legacy in the company and work with a new crop of superstars.

Jericho was seen as a veteran on the Raw brand in 2016 when he worked alongside the likes of Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

Despite being around a younger group of guys, his run on the red brand is one of his most celebrated runs in WWE, highlighted by the introduction of the legendary "List of Jericho."

Ed @ImEdLmao Idgaf if you watch wwe or aew..I’m sure we all agree that 2016 Chris Jericho was goated🤣 Idgaf if you watch wwe or aew..I’m sure we all agree that 2016 Chris Jericho was goated🤣🐐 https://t.co/A407DuI2Rn

Speaking with current AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland on his podcast "Swerve City," Chris Jericho admitted that it took a little bit of time to adjust to working with a new group of stars given the fact that they do things differently.

"I remember the first time with Seth Rollins, he did a topé and then he did another one and I was like the way I was trained I would never do that ever, why would you do two in a row? And then I started realising, once again, get your head out of your a**, we are going to learn from these guys. Oh this is the new way of doing things." [45:32-45:50]

However, once he got a taste of working with a group of stars he had never worked with before, he quickly decided that he didn't want to work with names he had worked with in the past, instead wanting to use the new generation to help himself and them become bigger stars.

"I don’t want to work with with Shawn Michaels and Triple H and Kane and Undertaker anymore, not that they’re not amazing, I want to work with this new generation of guys because I like this vibe and this connection and this demo if you will, this contrast of this guy from this generation working with the new [generation], helps them become bigger names because I’m working with them, and helps me become a bigger name because I’m working with those younger guys. It’s all new matches." [46:02-46:27]

Chris Jericho almost became the Interim AEW World Champion

One of the men around during Chris Jericho's run with WWE in 2016 was Dean Ambrose. However, their paths rarely crossed until they both ended up in AEW, where they have been at each other's throats for years.

The most recent installment in their long-standing rivalry came at the "Quake by the Lake" edition of Dynamite, where Jericho was unsuccessful in claiming Jon Moxley's Interim AEW World Championship.

Moxley is now 2-0 over Jericho in singles competition in AEW, with Jericho also portraying two different gimmicks in each match. Perhaps "The Wizard" may have to bring back another moniker in order to get one over on the Interim World Champion.

Did you like Jericho vs. Moxley? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the "Swerve City Podcast" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe