"Something that will stay with us for our whole careers" - Popular AEW star opens up about dream match against Chris Jericho

Alex Reynolds and John Silver recently expressed their delight at being able to work with Chris Jericho.

The Jericho Appreciation Society is looking to bring Sports Entertainment to AEW. The former WWE Champion and his band of ruffians were in action last week during Dynamite.

The team initially formed after their shocking attack on Eddie Kingston and Proud 'N Powerful. The Influencer and Daniel Garcia were successful in their debut, and the JAS are out to make an impact.

During a virtual signing this past Monday, Jericho's opponents at Dynamite, Alex Reynolds and John Silver, stated that facing him was a dream match. Reynolds noted that he didn't believe the match was happening at first.

"So my wife woke me up at around 1:30. She’s like, ‘Hey, you’re wrestling Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia on Dynamite on Wednesday’ and I looked at her and I told her to f*ck off, because I didn’t believe her, and then I realized that it was true and it’s like 'Holy sh*t, I’m — we’re gonna wrestle Chris Jericho on national television!" - Alex Reynolds said.

Reynolds stated that they'd been hoping to step into the ring with Jericho ever since signing with AEW:

"Definitely one of our goals when it became a possibility when we started with AEW. You can’t really say much more than 'hey, we main evented against Chris Jericho.' That’s something that will stay with us for our whole careers, whole lives." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Jim Ross believes that Chris Jericho wouldn't have been the first WWE Undisputed Champion if Triple H wasn't injured

Chris Jericho became WWE's first ever Undisputed Champion when he defeated both The Rock and Steve Austin in one night.

During an episode of Grilling JR, the AEW Commentator opened up about how he believed Triple H was the obvious choice. However, due to The Game's at the time, Jericho was picked in his place:

''He [Triple H] probably was the obvious choice. Let's not downplay because he married the boss' daughter, he's a controversial figure and all that dog***t. He's a hell of a hand.''

Jericho and Triple H had a handful of heated feuds during their time in WWE together. While the two will unfortunately never wrestle again, The Influencer doesn't seem like he'll be missing a step any time soon.

