Chris Jericho once legitimately punched WWE Hall of Famer's wife after a botch

Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic names in the wrestling world, and he can be proud of a lot of things he has achieved in his stellar career. From being the first WWE Undisputed Champion to help start AEW from the ground up, Jericho has done it all.

Even the best of people have some blots in their careers, and Jericho is no exception. Y2J and Shawn Michaels were embroiled in one of the most bitter feuds in WWE, and it so happened that Jericho legitimately punched Shawn's wife in the face during one segment in the midst of their heated rivalry.

It all happened in 2008 when Shawn Michaels was announcing his kayfabe retirement due to an eye injury when Y2J came out and started to make fun of his opponent. He then asked HBK to admit that the reason he is retiring is because of Y2J, which Michaels downright rejected. This infuriated Jericho further.

Shawn then told Jericho to go home, look his kids in the eye, and tell them their father could never be as good as The Heartbreak Kid. It was at that moment when Jericho lost his temper and, in an attempt to punch his opponent, happened to punch Michaels' Rebecca in the face.

The spot was rehearsed many times, but due to some miscommunication between the two, The Ocho ended up legitimately hurting Michaels' wife. Rebecca was taken to the back on a stretcher as a concerned Shawn was trying to see how his wife was. Chris Jericho, to his credit, remained in character and walked backstage with a rather solemn look on his face, which added spice to the entire segment.

Chris Jericho recently commented on the spot

That segment did definitely leave an imprint on Chris Jericho, and he also showed how much he liked it as he took to Twitter to comment on a video of the same.

Replying to the video posted by the account On This Day in WWE, Jericho wrote that it was one of the best angles ever.

“One of the best angles ever.”

Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho went on to have a match at that year's WWE Unforgiven, which the former won after unleashing a heavy beatdown on the former AEW World Champion.

