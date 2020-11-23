Chris Jericho opens up about drug and alcohol use in pro wrestling currently

Pro wrestling has evolved quite a bit over the last decade and more. There is a lot more emphasis on the health of performers, with greater awareness of nutrition and fitness, as well as stricter drug policies. Chris Jericho, who saw the notorious side of pro wrestling in his stint with WCW in the 90s, recently opened up about the drug and alcohol use in pro wrestling currently compared to the past.

In his appearance on Keeping it 100 with Konnan podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that there's very little drug use currently in pro wrestling.

Chris Jericho on the drug use in pro wrestling currently

Chri Jericho said that the drugs consumed by pro wrestlers currently is limited to just marijuana. He revealed that the drug use in pro wrestling has reduced by a long distance from when he debuted in the business three decades ago.

"Now, it's you know, weed and alcohol. There's really no pills, there's really no drugs." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The first-ever AEW World Champion also stated that the AEW atmosphere backstage is relaxed and that the company provides alcohol after shows.

"There's food after every show for the entire crew. Half the time, there's alcohol as well, so it's almost like there's an after party after every show, but the reason for that is the Khan family have a sports background. The McMahon family is a wrestling background. In sports, you take care of your athletes and you make sure they're fed. You make sure they have a place to stay. In WWE, you don't. You find your own food, you rent your own hotel, you get your own rental car, and have at it."

Chris Jericho revealed that the camaraderie backstage in AEW is a close-knit one, similar to how WCW was back in the day.

He said that AEW President Tony Khan often asks him about backstage stories from WCW, including the stories of wrestlers getting drunk. Jericho revealed that "80% of the guys on those (WCW) shows were either still drunk or super hungover".