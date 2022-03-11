"Beware the Masque of the #RedDeath" - Chris Jericho praises 23-year-old AEW star after Dynamite

Chris Jericho has yet again reinvented himself, as he is no longer the leader of the Inner Circle. For much of 2021, Jericho and his former stablemates were some of the top babyfaces in AEW, as they feuded against the likes of MJF and the Pinnacle.

But the 51-year-old shockingly betrayed his former Inner Circle partners, Santana and Ortiz, and attacked Eddie Kingston on Dynamite. With help from former enemies, Daniel Garcia and 2point0, Jericho laid waste to those he once called friends. Following this betrayal, Jericho took to Twitter to praise Garcia after the star shared a Tweet signifying their allegiance.

"Beware the Masque of the #RedDeath…. #Handpicked #JerichoAppreciationSociety" - Jericho Tweeted

The original Tweet has explicit content and can be viewed via this link.

With a revitalized outlook and a new posse, Chris Jericho could be setting himself up for an impressive 2022. Fans will have to stay glued to their screens to see what "The Influencer" does next.

Chris Jericho has taken credit for the good performance of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday

According to sources such as Dave Meltzer and Tony Khan himself, AEW Dynamite was the #1 show on cable this past Wednesday. Coming off of a well-received PPV this past Sunday, the successful ratings were definitely a morale booster.

Chris Jericho subsequently responded to Khan's Tweet and took credit for the show's rating.

As part of his new character, could the star be taking a shot at WWE with his catchphrase "that's entertainment"? It certainly seems possible, but viewers will have to wait and see what Jericho plans to do with his fresh persona.

Chris Jericho has had far more well-received moments as a heel than a babyface, especially during his early WCW and WWE runs. With his new attitude, "The Influencer" might seek to become AEW's "Le Champion" again at some point during this run.

What do you think about Jericho's new stable? Sound off below.

