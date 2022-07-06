"EXCELLENT" - Chris Jericho praises former WWE Superstar for passionate promo following AEW Blood and Guts

Chris Jericho recently praised his current Jericho Appreciation Society stablemate Matt Menard's passionate promo following the Blood and Guts match on Dynamite.

Jericho's faction took on Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club in the barbaric match on the June 29th, 2022 edition of Dynamite. In the end, BCC's Claudio Castagnoli scored the victory for his team by making Matt Menard tap out.

Menard cut a compelling promo after the contest, uploaded by the promotion on social media earlier today. In response to the tweet, Chris Jericho had some words of encouragement for his teammate.

"EXCELLENT promo... @theDaddyMagic @AEW @TonyKhan."

The promo saw a bruised Matt Menard highlighting how he has chosen to put his body on the line and be loyal to the former AEW World Champion. He also noted that he had to make several sacrifices to give his family a taste of the good life

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Menard, Jericho, and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Chris Jericho is yet to win a Blood and Guts match in his AEW career

After tasting defeat in the most recent Blood and Guts contest, Chris Jericho is now one of only three men in AEW history to compete in both editions of the high-octane match and be on the losing end both times.

The other two men are Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara, who were both part of The Inner Circle when they lost to The Pinnacle in May 2021. Santana and Ortiz were the other two members of Jericho's team on that night. However, they now have a 50% win rate following their victory during last week's show.

Despite being 0-2 in the aforementioned match type, The Wizard wasn't the one to surrender for his team in either bout. Fans will have to wait to see if Jericho can finally end his losing streak at Blood and Guts in the future.

