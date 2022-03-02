"Wait until some of these guys hit as megastars" - Chris Jericho lavishes praise on multiple young AEW stars and their potential

Chris Jericho has wrestled worldwide and became a renowned name during his WCW and WWE runs. The Canadian star has shared locker rooms with some of the biggest stars in pro-wrestling history. Jericho undoubtedly knows what a megastar looks like.

During an interview with FITE in Focus, Chris Jericho praised numerous young AEW stars. The former world champion noted how many of them have not even scratched the surface of their potential.

"Eddie Kingston is already a big star but he’s only scratching the surface. I think MJF, when he finally turns babyface for real is going to be one of the biggest in history. Obviously Darby is amazing and Jungle Boy’s amazing but they still haven’t even scratched the surface, Sammy Guevara hasn’t even scratched the surface. If you think the company’s big now, wait until some of these guys hit as megastars and then it’s a completely different ballgame." - Jericho said.

Jericho continued about the potential of AEW's latest signings such as Malakai Black and Keith Lee. He pointed out how WWE didn't know what to do with either star.

"Malakai Black, the moment he came in, I was like, ‘How did they ever let this guy go? He’s got it all’ and once again, we’re just kind of starting back in. Keith Lee, I don’t think Keith Lee realizes ten percent of how good he is at this point in time because no one’s ever helped him and no one’s ever told him." (H/T: PostWrestling)

Chris Jericho says he's not leaving AEW any time soon

Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW raised many questions, mainly "Who will be next?" During the same interview, Chris Jericho proudly proclaimed that he's "not going anywhere."

"I’m not going anywhere. There is no reason to. I’m still one of the best in the business at what I do; telling stories and crowd manipulation. I can still have a great match any night of the week. I’m not anywhere close to being done yet." Chris Jericho said. (H/T: Fightful)

The Influencer is all set to take on Eddie Kingston at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view this weekend.

Edited by Pratik Singh