3 reasons Chris Jericho should not leave AEW and 2 reasons why he should

As Chris Jericho's contract with AEW nears its end, the veteran is facing new possibilities next year. Y2J has had a very diverse career, and it will be interesting to see whether he will stay in AEW by renewing his contract, or take his talents and stardom to new frontiers.

Chris Jericho's run in the AEW has been met with widespread acclaim. Will he be staying with Tony Khan's Promotion, or seeking new opportunities after his contract expires?

Here are 3 reasons why he should not leave AEW, and 2 reasons why it might not be a bad idea to seek prospects elsewhere.

#3 Why Chris Jericho should stay: He is still a major figure in AEW

Timothy @StarrcadeBrawl @TashaXXRollins It happen to chris jericho on AEW this year @TashaXXRollins It happen to chris jericho on AEW this year https://t.co/sZcz5Xu0jZ

With AEW emerging as a serious competitor to WWE, Chris Jericho has helped Tony Khan's organization achieve solid popularity. Even now, Jericho's Inner Circle is one of the more prominent stables in AEW, also serving as a gateway team for young talent.

Furthermore, his skills with the mic are also very suited to commentary. He has sat down with Jim Ross and Excalibur to commentate during AEW matches, and it has been well-received by the fans.

While Chris Jericho may leave active in-ring competition, his skills in other aspects are still suited to AEW. It would be a loss to see him depart from Tony Khan's promotion when it is very clear that there is still much potential left in him.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman