24-Year-old AEW star reacts to being called a young Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is one of the most recognized wrestlers today. However, not many fans would have thought that the legend would pick up a look-alike. During a recent interview, young AEW star Griff Garrison addressed the slew of fans online who compared him to Jericho.

After the two stars clashed in early 2021, fans began to note some physical similarities between them. Chris Jericho took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of his earlier days, and fans began to comment on the post, jokingly calling him Garrison.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Griff Garrison addressed the fan comparison:

"Whenever Jericho posted a throwback picture, fans would be like ‘is that Chris Jericho or Griff Garrison?’ It’s the hair! But it’s kind of scary, because he posted one – the first one I saw him post on Instagram – I was like ‘Woah.’ It took me by surprise, I was like ‘Is that me?’" Garrison noted. (03:06)

The young star also mused that he should let Chris Jericho know about the amount of fans who think they look alike:

"I have not [told Jericho]. I should! I literally thought: ‘Is that me?’ It had like, 20 000 likes! And I’m like, ‘I don’t have that many fans?’ It was insane! Every time he posts one now, I get tagged," Griff revealed. (03:29)

Knowing The Influencer, he'll likely incorporate being compared to Griff Garrison into a storyline or even ask him to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Need to catch up on AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Chris Jericho considered not using "Judas" as his opening theme after recently turning heel

Chris Jericho has been using his band Fozzy's hit song Judas as his entrance theme since wrestling for NJPW in 2018. The song has become a fan-favorite, and one of the hallmarks of Jericho's entrance in AEW is the sing-along that the audience does for the song.

However, after Jericho's recent heel turn, he considered changing it up. During a recent interview with Spin, the former AEW World Champion revealed that Tony Khan helped him decide not to:

"We thought about not using “Judas” anymore. But then I thought, why? Why change it? And my boss [Tony Khan] agreed because we have a very unique, very cool moment in our AEW presentation, in that people love singing this song,” Jericho said. (H/T: SEScoops)

Luckily for fans in attendance, Chris Jericho has maintained his Judas theme song regardless of his new persona.

Please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet or SEScoops and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

Edited by Jacob Terrell