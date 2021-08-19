"One of the best moments of my career" - Chris Jericho sends a special message to fans following AEW Dynamite

While Chris Jericho might not be too happy about his loss to MJF on AEW Dynamite last night, he is still very thankful to the fans in attendance who sang him out to the ring.

As per the stipulation of Jericho's fifth and final labor, he wasn't allowed to come out to Judas or use the Judas Effect. However, this didn't stop the crowd in Houston from singing Judas in unison as Jericho came out to face MJF in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

Moments ago, Chris Jericho took to Twitter to send a special message to his fans, even calling last night one of the best moments of his career:

"While the outcome wasn’t what I wanted, last nights #AEWDynamite was one of the best moments of my career....THANK U HOUSTON! The acapella version of [Judas] was insane! Great story about this to tell some day. As for today, I have some serious soul searching to do," Jericho tweeted.

While the outcome wasn’t what I wanted, last nights #AEWDynamite was one of the best moments of my career....THANK U HOUSTON! The acapella version of @fozzyrock #Judas was insane! Great story about this to tell some day. As for today, I have some serious soul searching to do. pic.twitter.com/EQBb8tg0XV — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 19, 2021

Despite having the majority of the Houston crowd behind him, Jericho was unable to defeat MJF as the 24-year old got the best of his opponent by working Jericho's injured arm. The match ended after Jericho tapped out to the Fujiwara Armbar giving MJF arguably the biggest win of his career.

What's next for Chris Jericho in AEW?

Chris Jericho might take a small hiatus from AEW following his loss last night as his band Fozzy will be going on tour soon. Fozzy will be performing in front of sold-out crowds for the majority of September. While the band's schedule isn't as hectic in the months following September, they still have a number of dates booked.

Although there is no confirmation as of yet, it is highly likely that Jericho will take a small break from wrestling. Meanwhile, he has put over two of the fastest rising stars in the industry in MJF and Sammy Guevara who represent the future of AEW. Since the two don't have any definitive plans for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view All Out, we might see a rematch between the two.

The two first faced off in June when MJF came out on top after timely interference from Wardlow and Shawn Spears. However, this time things might be different as Guevara will be heading into their match with momentum if the two are to lock horns at All Out.

What do you think is next for MJF? Who will he be facing at AEW All Out? Let us know in the comments section below.

