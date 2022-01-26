"That will happen" - Chris Jericho set for future match with top AEW star

Chris Jericho has recently found himself in a rather complicated situation involving Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. "Le Champion" has now stated that a match between himself and Kingston is in the works.

Eddie Kingston has been involved in a feud with Daniel Garcia and 2point0 since mid-2021, with the young trio seemingly becoming a thorn in Kingston's flesh. To assist him, Kingston enlisted the help of Santana and Ortiz, a decision that caught Jericho's attention.

The Fozzy frontman, always on the lookout for his "Inner Circle" teammates, has come to the aid of Santana, Ortiz and Kingston to fight off 2point0 and Garcia. The Mad King isn't pleased with Jericho's actions.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Some are confused why Eddie Kingston is beefing with Chris Jericho in AEW.



"These are petty reasons to fight over."



Exactly.

He's looking for a reason to fight Y2J.



Eddie is a hot head from the streets. It's all about dominance and personal gain.



On the latest edition of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. asked Chris Jericho who he would like to face next. The inaugural AEW World Champion also stated that a match with Eddie Kingston was in the works.

“The one that I’m really looking forward to that will happen is the story we’re building with Eddie Kingston in AEW. That’s a guy from day one, from the moment he walked in I said ‘That’s a superstar that’s going to be a huge babyface.’ I like his style it’s very hard hitting.”

Jericho and Prinze Jr. both praised Kingston for his promo ability and his in-ring style:

“That’s the reason why I like him is he doesn’t look like a typical wrestler, he just looks like a tough guy at the bar, but his promos are above and beyond” said Jericho. “I kind of pick and choose who I’m going to be working with, and also too it has to fit in with the plans that Tony Khan has and what the guys have, but the Eddie one was really something cool to me. And I also deal in long-term stories so you know, nothing is set in stone so that’s one I’m really looking forward to that will happen.”

Chris Jericho will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

While Eddie Kingston is on the shelf with an injury, Chris Jericho will step in to help Santana and Ortiz fight off 2point0 and Daniel Garcia on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Thank you fans who supported @AEW last week, viewership was way up with our best Friday #AEWRampage rating since last fall + Dymamite was #1 on cable last Wednesday! We’re back in 48 hours with Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #BeachBreak LIVE on TBS & very grateful for your support Thank you fans who supported @AEW last week, viewership was way up with our best Friday #AEWRampage rating since last fall + Dymamite was #1 on cable last Wednesday! We’re back in 48 hours with Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on TBS & very grateful for your support https://t.co/N7WcEJfQhI

The special "Beach Break" edition of AEW Dynamite will also feature a TNT championship match as Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara to unify their belts in a Ladder match. Fans will hear from CM Punk and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Adam Cole will take on Orange Cassidy in a "Lights Out" match.

