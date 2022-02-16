Top AEW star threatens Chris Jericho ahead of Dynamite

Chris Jericho has been a staple on AEW television since its inception back in 2019. Jericho is the first-ever AEW Champion and the leader of The Inner Circle, which was once the best stable in the promotion.

Unfortunately, The Inner Circle has begun to crumble heavily from the inside out. Santana and Ortiz recently became disillusioned with Jericho and decided to snub him during their match. The altercation between the three recently led to Sammy Guevara leaving the stable.

Santana and Ortiz will now be facing Chris Jericho and Jake Hager tonight on AEW Dynamite. Santana took to Twitter to threaten his former teammate and leader in light of their heated rivalry.

The feud is mainly focused on Santana and Ortiz being disgruntled by Jericho. However, Santana has been incredibly aggressive towards the former WWE star. According to the New York native's promo last week, he's been waiting to get his hands on Jericho.

Unfortunately, this feud will likely see the end of the stable. But hopefully, this will lead to new and exciting opportunities for all the members of AEW.

Chris Jericho initially turned down the suggestion to name The Inner Circle, The Acclaimed

While speaking to The Sports Generals, Max Caster of The Acclaimed opened up about the origins of the stable name.

"[Tony Khan] apparently had this idea for a tag team called The Acclaimed for a long time. I also heard that it was almost the name of The Inner Circle in AEW, where he pitched to Chris Jericho, 'What if it was Chris Jericho and The Acclaimed, like your band?', since Chris is a rock star. They didn't go for that." - Caster revealed. (H/T: WhatCulture)

Caster's interview reveals how instrumental Jericho has been for the stable. This does lend some weight to Proud ’N Powerful’s words and feelings. However, fans will simply have to catch Dynamite tonight to see which side comes out on top.

