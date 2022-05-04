"Your number's up" - Chris Jericho threatens AEW star ahead of Dynamite

AEW star Chris Jericho has sent a strong message to former Inner Circle stablemate Santana. The two adversaries will face off in a highly-anticipated grudge match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

The Jericho Appreciation Society are currently embroiled in a feud against the Proud & Powerful and Eddie Kingston. Chris teamed up with Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia to defeat their rivals in a six-man tag team match on the April 13 edition of Dynamite.

In the build-up to the bout, Le Champion delivered a verbal warning to his rival via the former's YouTube channel. The Influencer claimed that he would systematically eliminate Santana and the latter's group this Wednesday.

"I’ve had a problem with you for a long time Santana, and Wednesday night on Dynamite, problem solved. I told Eddie Kingston, I told Ortiz and I’m telling you, we are systematically eliminating you one by one. Kingston last week, Santana this week, your number's up baby, I’m coming for you, see you on Dynamite, you son of a b****,” said Chris Jericho (1:34-1:59)

It's unclear whether or not Jericho's faction will get involved in the match. However, fans can expect a hard-hitting clash between the two former stablemates.

Chris Jericho has always had a problem with Santana

The Inner Circle disbanded a couple of months ago after nearly three successful years on AEW programming. Chris reflected on his time in the popular stable during the same video message.

He noted that Santana is an "underboss"-like figure and someone who has always tried to contradict his thoughts while they were teammates.

"One man always had a problem with me. Santana, you were always the underboss of The Inner Circle. You always wanted to be me, you wouldn’t just sit in the back and do what I said, do what I told you. You always had to give your thoughts, your ideas, you always thought you were a little better than me didn’t you Santana? Well on Dynamite, you get your chance, one on one with Chris Jericho.” (0:29-0:56)

It will be interesting to see the next chapter of this rivalry between the two Inner Circle originals. This Wednesday, Santana would be looking to secure the big victory over Jericho and end their heated saga once and for all.

