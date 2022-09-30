Chris Jericho wants first-time-ever dream match against wrestling legend in AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho recently highlighted how he and wrestling legend Sting never crossed paths during their time in the industry.

The current ROH Champion has had a successful nearly three-decade-long career. He has had many notable feuds across talents past and present, including the likes of The Rock, Christian, Kevin Owens, Triple H, AJ Styles, and many more. His witty mic skills won over the audience. His ability to alter gimmicks and characteristics is one that only very few talents of the industry can pull off.

Featuring white and black face paint, Sting became a prominent name in the 80s while in WCW alongside Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and other veterans. The Icon had a brief stint with WWE, facing Seth Rollins and appearing on a RAW edition for Flair's birthday celebration. He currently mentors Darby Allin on AEW, who shares a similarly dark, mysterious gimmick.

In a recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast the 51-year-old expressed his interest in facing The Icon. He also stated that he would bring back his 'Painmaker' gimmick to suit his dream opponent's persona.

"Whenever there’s a Sting-Jericho match which there has to be because Sting and I have never been in the ring together ever, except for when Keith Mitchell retired and we had that after-ceremony. Never been in the same ring ever. Ever, ever, ever. There has to be a Sting and Jericho match in whatever way we decide it and that would be a great time for ‘Painmaker’." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Chris Jericho currently holds the 8th title of his career

Before his impressive run with WWE, Chris Jericho was associated with WCW, as was his dream opponent, Sting. When, Chris Jericho won the undisputed WWE Championship. He witnessed the company's transformation when it merged with his former promotion.

The Wizard acquired many accolades to his name, including becoming the undisputed WWE Champion in the early 2000s. He signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. In addition to competing in the ring, he unofficially takes on administrative and leadership duties for the promotion. This was prominent when Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Jericho headed a talent meeting following the All Out backstage fiasco.

The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society is basking in his new-found glory of winning titles across promotions he has worked with.

