Christian Cage discloses the backstage difference between WWE and AEW

Christian Cage signed a multi-year deal with AEW last month. The former WWE Superstar recently appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast. During their conversation, the two veterans discussed the biggest difference between WWE and AEW.

Cage stated he has nothing negative to say about WWE. He is content with his time in the promotion but feels that AEW is the right place for him now. Cage revealed that AEW's stars are passionate about the craft and have a massive thirst for knowledge. Here's what he had to say about the backstage difference between AEW and WWE:

"WWE has a way of doing things, and it works for them. It's great. I have been there for years, and I have nothing bad to say about my time there or what WWE has done for me or put me in a position to do."

"In AEW, I felt like the talent were more sure of themselves and their performance in terms of what they were going to do. That was my initial thought. Obviously, they are a very young roster with a lot of thirst for knowledge. I really felt that thirst for knowledge, and I didn't even think about that before."

Christian Cage made his in-ring return at WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year. After signing with AEW, he competed in his first singles match in over seven years when he faced Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dynamite.

Christian Cage reveals what Cody Rhodes told him on his first day in AEW

AEW confirmed Christian Cage's signing with the promotion at their Revolution pay-per-view. The news was announced even before the latter had signed the deal.

Christian recalled his first night at AEW and revealed the details of his backstage conversation with Cody Rhodes. The two talked about the impact that many veterans have on AEW. Christian was quoted saying:

Advertisement

"When I first got to AEW, I got there very late. The PPV had already started by the time I showed up. I was sitting on a bus, and Cody [Rhodes] was there, and we were talking. He said to me, ' Hey man, this is a big deal that you are here.' And I was like, 'Aw thanks, man, I really appreciate it.' And he goes, 'Not just for fans but for everybody in the back here.'"

"He was like, 'You and I, we grew up on Hogan and on Macho Man and all those superstars like that. Everybody back here grew up on you. They grew up on Jericho. When you walk through there, just watch their jaws drop. That's what's going to happen.' And I was like, man, I didn't really think about it. It's humbling. It really is."

Christian Cage believes AEW is the right place for him at the moment, and he wants to give back to the younger talents in the business. Christian has high hopes for what's in store for him at Tony Khan's company.