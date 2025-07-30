Christian Cage may not return to AEW alone

Christian Cage has been absent from AEW TV since his last appearance at All In 2025. Christian and Nick Wayne failed to capture the World Tag Team Championship from The Hurt Sydicate in a three-way tag match involving JetSpeed.Following his absence for some time, Christian may return with his former allies, Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, due to a variety of reasons. Instead, he could once again join forces with his former allies, Luchasaurus and Jack Perry. Christian Cage got betrayed by The PatriarchyAfter he lost the AEW World Tag Title match at All In, Christian Cage was betrayed by Nick Wayne and The Patriarchy. He was also assaulted by his former faction and FTR before Cope (fka Edge) came out to save him.As Christian no longer has The Patriarchy by his side, he would look for more people to tag along with. This is where his former allies, Luchasaurus and Jack Perry, come in.Christian Cage has a lot of history with Luchasaurus and Jack PerryBack in 2021, Christian Cage aligned himself with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus of The Jurassic Express. However, the alliance didn't last long as Cage betrayed Perry while Luchasaurus stayed by Cage's side in The Patriarchy faction as well.Luchasaurus has been out of action for quite some time now and was not at All In to protect Christian when he was getting beaten up by The Patriarchy. Therefore, Cage could reunite with Luchasaurus and Jack Perry upon his return.Christian may refuse to reunite with Cope (fka Edge)After Cope saved Cage from The Patriarchy and FTR at All In Texas, he asked his former tag partner to go find himself. While there are rumors of a reunion between the erstwhile Edge and Christian, the latter might not be interested.The former TNT Champion could return alongside Jack Perry and Luchasaurus in order to exact revenge on The Patriarchy for betraying him. He could also reject an alliance with Cope, as the two have not seen eye to eye ever since The Rated-R Superstar made his All Elite debut.It will be interesting to see how things play out between Cope and Christian whenever the latter returns.