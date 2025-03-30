Christian Cage to be replaced with AEW stars in his own faction soon? Looking at potential hints on Collision

Former WWE World Champion Christian Cage could be replaced in his own AEW faction. The seeds were seemingly planted on the latest episode of Collision.

Christian Cage formed The Patriarchy with Nick Wayne, Shayna Wayne, and Killswitch. Later, Kip Sabian also joined the group. Amid rising tension within the faction, AEW teased the faction's potential implosion on the Dynamite after Revolution 2025. Cage could be replaced by Lio Rush and Action Andretti in the stable following an interesting segment this week.

Nick Wayne mocked Cage for failing his cash-in at Revolution and got scolded a few weeks ago. On the latest episode of Collision, Nick, Shayna, and Kip Sabian of The Patriarchy were confronted by Lio Rush and Action Andretti. In the backstage segment, Rush and Andretti teased joining forces with Nick and Sabian.

The segment on Collision could lead to Christian eventually being kicked out of his faction. This could lead to The Patriarch's much-awaited babyface turn after years. As a fan favorite, he could reunite with Cope (fka Edge) after their lengthy blood feud.

Many have been speculating about a potential tag team match between the team of Cope and Christian and FTR at All In 2025. Therefore, Cage parting ways with The Patriarchy and joining The Rated-R Superstar could lead to the rumored match.

WWE Hall of Famer on potential reunion with Christian Cage

WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) opened up about a potential reunion with Christian Cage two months ago. In an interview with TMZ, The Rated-R Superstar said a 'C & C' tag team run of him and Christian could be in the cards in AEW.

“But to be able to come back, run it with Christian, and do what we did, and who knows where it goes from there. I feel like at some point, a C & C tag team run should be in the cards, but you never know."

Only time will tell if and when fans will get to witness the much-awaited reunion of The Rated-R Superstar and Cage.

