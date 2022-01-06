'Those are two guys who are pretty damn good' - Christian Cage reveals what AEW stars he'd like to face

Christian Cage has revealed some of the young AEW stars he would like to face while in the company.

The former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been part of the promotion since the Revolution pay-per-view in February 2021 and has enjoyed a good amount of success since then.

Cage won the IMPACT World Championship on the premiere episode of AEW Rampage in August 2021, defeating Kenny Omega. However, Omega returned the favor by successfully retaining the AEW World Championship in the main event of the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021.

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Christian named a few young talents that he would like to face in AEW.

"I think there are the obvious ones like MJF. He is very gifted on the microphone and that sometimes even overshadows the fact that he’s very good in the ring. And I look at a guy like Ricky Starks, who is also super talented. He can really talk. He’s got that kind of aura about him, there’s something there with him. He has the potential to be a huge star. Those are the kind of two guys off the top of my head that I think are pretty damn good." (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Christian Cage has enjoyed working with the younger talent on the AEW roster since his arrival. He has developed quite the relationship with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of the Jurassic Express, where he teamed with the latter to defeat the "Superkliq" in an excellent falls count anywhere match at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

What does the future hold for Christian Cage in AEW?

With the turn of the new year and the memory of the All Out main event fresh in fans' memories, Christian Cage has already got his sights set on success in 2022.

Captain Charisma has stated his claim for the AEW World Championship in the next 12 months. However, the man who will hold the belt is a question that is still yet to be answered.

Current champion Hangman Page will face Bryan Danielson on AEW's premiere Dynamite episode on TBS, airing January 5th. The match will be a rematch of their now classic 60 minute draw at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite back on December 15th.

Whoever the winner may be, Christian Cage will have his sights set on capturing AEW gold.

