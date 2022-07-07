"You're starting to make your brother sound like a sober one" - Christian Cage takes a shot at WWE legend on Dynamite, 37-year-old star destroys top AEW star

Christian Cage continued to cut another scathing promo on Jungle Boy for the third straight week on Dynamite. This time, Luchasaurus was also on his side. However, before Cage could even go deep into the matter, a familiar rival suddenly emerged to interrupt him.

Captain Charisma continued to disrespect Jungle Boy and his family over the last two weeks. The Jungle Boy's misery didn't stop there as his best friend, Luchasaurus, had a major transformation last week at the behest of the Cage.

This week, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus went on to address the big man's heel turn. All of a sudden, Matt Hardy, Christian's long-time wrestling adversary, apparently had something to say.

Matt had enough of Christian's disrespect and said Jungle Boy didn't deserve all of it. Cage went back to Hardy by taking shots at his younger brother, Jeff Hardy, and said these cold words:

"You're starting to make your brother sound like a sober one."

Captain Charisma didn't hold back as he also mentioned Matt's family. Christian ended by saying the older Hardy was the more screwed-up, instead of Jeff.

A scuffle ensued between Matt, Christian and Luchasaurus but Hardy was outnumbered. Luchasaurus mauled the Hardy Boyz member as he nailed a big boot on the ring post and a chokeslam through the table, all on the outside.

With the Christian-Luchasaurus alliance getting stronger, it will be interesting to see how Jungle Boy will put a stop to the new dangerous duo.

