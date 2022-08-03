Underutilized former WWE Superstar finally reacts to Triple H becoming Head of Creative (Exclusive) 

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (aka Cesaro) recently shared his thoughts on WWE embarking on a new era following Vince McMahon's retirement

The Swiss Cyborg was one of the most recent Superstars from the sports entertainment juggernaut who jumped ship to AEW earlier this year. Tony Khan wasted no time in pushing him to the moon, which wrestling fans have been clamoring for since his underwhelming WWE run.

The King of Swing recently fulfilled his long prophecy by becoming ROH World Champion, a title that eluded him throughout his career.

However, the title reign ensued off the back of Triple H taking the creative side of things in WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Claudio Castagnoli asserted that he would like to take a wait-and-see approach before weighing in on Triple H-led new management:

"I just have to wait and see, you know," Claudio said. (03:39)

The Swiss Superman also didn't give a blunt response to The Game's new role and noted that he's currently "very happy" working under the AEW umbrella:

"I mean, like I said, I'm very happy with where I'm at, so you know [On Triple H taking over creative direction]" he added. (03:45)

You can check out the full interview below:

Claudio Castagnoli on leaving WWE for AEW

Claudio Castagnoli failed to reach the top of his former company due to Vince McMahon downplaying his main event potential. Despite that, the Swiss Superstar is grateful for his time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, he expressed his gratitude for all the opportunities offered to him:

"It can be hard to take the high road, but that’s the road I am going to take,” Castagnoli says, opting not to criticize his former employer. “All the memories, they matter. I’m grateful for everything I have accomplished and I’m grateful for all those opportunities. And they make me work so much harder to get where I want to be"

With his WWE run finally in the history books, it will be interesting to see how Claudio Castagnoli capitalizes on new opportunities that might come his way.

With All Out pay-per-view right around the corner, fans will be looking forward to seeing the Blackpool Combat Club member in a high-profile match.

