"People forget" - ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli looks back on missed opportunities in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli has commented on what made his journey in WWE so special. He also looked back at some of the missed opportunities.

Claudio never became a world champion during his 11-year stay in the promotion. After the Swiss Cyborg decided to move away from WWE in February, fans questioned the promotion's poor utilization of the star.

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, the seven-time WWE Tag Team Champion stated that he was able to make a lot of friends during the journey.

“If I would have won the title, right, that would have been the end of it kind of, you know what I mean?” Castagnoli said. “It would have been like, ‘Hey, he won the title, he’s good now, that’s it,’ and then you have to kind of find what’s next. Everybody’s always looking for that destination, but it is the journey, right? It is the middle of it that’s so awesome, that’s so important. That’s where you make all your friends, that’s where you make all your memories, and people forget that.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Claudio Castagnoli is content with his time in WWE

The 41-year-old has been part of two different tag team duos during his time with WWE. He formed a team called "The Bar" with Sheamus and "The Real Americans" with Jack Swagger.

In the same interview with Busted Open Radio, the current ROH World Champion noted that the people who were a part of his journey remember him despite not being the world champion.

I’m very glad so many people came on that journey with me … They remember despite me never being a champion, and I think that’s a big accomplishment, as well.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Cesaro's time in AEW has been much more fruitful. He captured his first world championship by defeating Jonathan Gresham for the ROH world title.

Do you think Claudio Castagnoli can win the AEW World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!

