Claudio Castagnoli's title reign could be in jeopardy after former WWE stars' betrayal at AEW Blood and Guts

It looks like Claudio Castagnoli's championship reign might be in trouble after a former WWE Superstar betrayed the Blackpool Combat Club member.

The wrestler in question is a former AEW All-Atlantic Champion (now known as the International Championship). It is none other than PAC. This Friday night is the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. The night's main event was initially scheduled to be between Mark Briscoe and Castagnoli for the ROH World Title.

However, Tony Khan announced that the former ROH World Tag Team Champion would be replaced due to an unexpected injury. Considering what happened earlier tonight, we could see the British wrestler be the replacement.

Tonight on the main event of AEW Dynamite's Blood & Guts special episode, The Blackpool Combat Club teamed up with PAC to take on The Golden Elite.

Mid-way through the match, every member of The BCC ganged up on Kenny Omega. As the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion rushed to take out The Cleaner, he countered and trapped him in the corner. Following this, accidentally, The Swiss Cyborg hit a Running Uppercut on PAC. This enraged the Death Triangle Member, and he exchanged words with Castagnoli.

The former All-Atlantic Champion immediately flipped off the entire Blackpool Combat Club and walked out. This left the whole faction in jeopardy as they were a man short. The Golden Elite capitalized on this and managed to take out their opponents. In the end, Kenny Omega and his team picked up the win.

If PAC answers the challenge, given his current state of mind, the champion will be in trouble.

Claudio Castagnoli calls out PAC

Following Dynamite, in a particular backstage promo segment, the Swiss Cyborg had a message for PAC following his betrayal.

Claudio Castagnoli went backstage in search of the British wrestler, and since he could not find him, he laid out the challenge for the Death Triangle Member to wrestle him at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Check out the full clip here.

The current champion has held onto the title for over 200 days. He defeated Chris Jericho last December at the Final Battle pay-per-view to capture the title.

Do you think PAC will be able to dethrone Claudio Castagnoli? Let us know in the comments section below.