Claudio Castagnoli could turn on Blackpool Combat Club if former WWE Superstar joins AEW

While Claudio Castagnoli is an important member of the Blackpool Combat Club, a betrayal may be on the cards if a former WWE Superstar joins AEW.

The superstar in question is Chris Hero. Although he has had two stints with the Stamford-based promotion, he is more well-known for his tag team run with Castagnoli. The two stars met early on in their respective careers, subsequently becoming integral members of a stable called Kings of Wrestling. While the duo did not share much time together in WWE, they bagged several titles on the independent scene and ROH.

With Chris being released from WWE in 2020, he is yet to join any other promotion. Considering his past with the Swiss Superman, he could easily be booked to have a storyline with Castagnoli that involves the Blackpool Combat Club as well. Furthermore, this would certainly appeal to the hardcore ROH audience who remember his exploits alongside the reigning ROH World Champion.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Hero(The Kings of Wrestling),during their first reign as Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions back in 2006 Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Hero(The Kings of Wrestling),during their first reign as Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions back in 2006 https://t.co/NKC4CjEL0c

The revival of their tag team could spell disaster for the Blackpool Combat Club. However, it remains to be seen if the Kings of Wrestling will be reformed someday.

A WWE veteran recently criticized Claudio Castagnoli's role in the Blackpool Combat Club

While the Swiss Superman has ample talent, Jim Cornette feels he is underutilized in Jon Moxley's stable.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed that Moxley was overshadowing Castagnoli in the BCC.

"And Moxley? He’s a heel but people like to sing ‘Wild Thing’ so he comes out and they’re all cheering and singing his song and he gets in the ring and tries to get heat by beating up this f**king guy. (…) Don’t play the f**king music! And you’ll save money. And the only talent of the three of them [Blackpool Combat Club] is Claudio, and he’s a mute second fiddle now." [01:52 onward]

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for Claudio Castagnoli in AEW.

Do you want to see Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli reunited in AEW?

