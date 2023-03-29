Jim Cornette feels WWE veteran is playing a "mute second fiddle" to Jon Moxley in AEW

Jon Moxley is currently one of the biggest names in AEW, and with the Blackpool Combat Club, they are arguably the most dominating faction in the promotion. But Jim Cornette believes that Jon Moxley might just be overshadowing Claudio Castagnoli.

Castagnoli's departure from WWE surprised many fans online, especially since he never got to hold gold in the promotion as Cesaro. But his debut in AEW and subsequent pairing with Jon Moxley and the BCC made fans hopeful for his future, but Cornette thinks the former Swiss Superman is being underutilized at this stage.

Speaking on the latest The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager questioned why Jon Moxley is being presented as a heel and pointed out how little Castagnoli is doing in the BCC.

"And Moxley? He’s a heel but people like to sing ‘Wild Thing’ so he comes out and they’re all cheering and singing his song and he gets in the ring and tries to get heat by beating up this f**king guy. (…) Don’t play the f**king music! And you’ll save money. And the only talent of the three of them [Blackpool Combat Club] is Claudio, and he’s a mute second fiddle now." [01:52 onward]

✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ @TheKamDreesen “You’re the biggest waste of potential I’ve ever seen in my life!”



- Claudio Castagnoli to Eddie Kingston 🫢 “You’re the biggest waste of potential I’ve ever seen in my life!”- Claudio Castagnoli to Eddie Kingston 🫢 https://t.co/nvwfinbyeW

Despite the lack of mic time he has in the Blackpool Combat Club, Claudio Castganoli is set to defend his ROH World Championship against Eddie Kingston at Supercard of Honor. The Swiss Superman recently commented on the upcoming clash and promised to end the decade-long rivalry at the pay-per-view.

Jim Cornette also criticized how Stu Grayson lost to Jon Moxley in his first singles match after re-signing with AEW

The former Dark Order star was very vocal on social media after Moxley decimated Evil Uno during their bout before AEW Revolution 2023, and many fans began to clamor for his return. In an unprecedented move, Tony Khan shockingly brought Grayson back into the promotion.

Earlier during the same podcast, Cornette stressed how fans will likely not care about the rest of Grayson's run in the promotion at this stage.

"They sign him and they beat him [in] his first two weeks of television, so why f**king sign him? You get a local jobber to do that for one hundred dollars! If you sign a guy and beat him [in] the first two weeks, flat in the middle of the ring on f**king TV, then who gives a shit about him anymore?" [00:26 onward]

Jon Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club notably attacked Stu Grayson backstage after the bout, and could likely have further taken the star out of the equation.

