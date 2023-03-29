"Why f**king sign him?" - WWE veteran rips into Tony Khan's latest AEW signing

AEW President Tony Khan has made many decisions that have resulted in harsh criticism, but while his recent re-signing of Stu Grayson has been praised by fans online, Jim Cornette finds it questionable how the star has already suffered a defeat on television.

Grayson surprisingly departed AEW back in May 2022 when his contract expired, with both sides failing to reach an agreement to write up a new deal. Since the star was an AEW original, fans were highly surprised that Tony Khan let him go. But in a historic move, Khan re-signed him earlier this month and it seems like he's back to his former position.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager expressed how little sense it made to him for Stu Grayson to lose so early into his new run with the promotion.

"They sign him and they beat him [in] his first two weeks of television, so why f**king sign him? You get a local jobber to do that for one hundred dollars! When you sign a talent to a contract, you’re making a commitment of a large amount of money to be paid to them to come and work for you. And if you sign a guy and beat him [in] the first two weeks, flat in the middle of the ring on f**king TV, then who gives a shit about him anymore?" [00:26 onward]

The Dark Order has been feuding with the Blackpool Combat Club ever since Jon Moxley's tussle with Hangman Page spilled over into both stables. Could Grayson serve a higher purpose by returning, or will he simply fade into the background as he did before?

Jon Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club were accused of being bullies in AEW

Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta shockingly attacked Grayson backstage after the returning star lost to The Purveyor of Violence, seemingly sending a message to Hangman Page and the rest of The Dark Order.

Shortly after a clip of the beatdown went viral, "Smart" Mark Sterling took to social media to claim that he has always known that The Blackpool Combat Club are bullies.

"I HAVE BEEN SAYING THESE GUYS ARE BULLIES FOR A YEAR!!!! NO ONE LISTENS TO MARK!" Sterling tweeted.

The BCC seems to have run wild in AEW without William Regal, as the faction has now begun to target stars like Stu Grayson and make them pay instead of looking for a good fight.

