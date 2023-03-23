Jon Moxley & the Blackpool Combat Club allegedly accused of being backstage "BULLIES" in AEW

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club have unleashed a more villainous side of their personas over recent weeks. One AEW personality, however, thinks that they have been like this the entire time.

The personality in question is "Smart" Mark Sterling, who has branded the BCC as "bullies" due to their recent antics on AEW programming. The BCC has only gotten more violent since William Regal left the company and Bryan Danielson took some time away from the ring.

However, the incident that caused Sterling to let out a verbal tirade on Twitter was Jon Moxley's backstage attack on Stu Grayson mere minutes after the two men finished their match on Dynamite.

"I HAVE BEEN SAYING THESE GUYS ARE BULLIES FOR A YEAR!!!! NO ONE LISTENS TO MARK!" tweeted Sterling.

Moxley and the rest of the BCC decided not to attack Grayson immediately after their match on Dynamite due to the rest of The Dark Order being present at ringside. The faction rushed into the ring to make sure no further damage was done.

Jon Moxley & the Blackpool Combat Club sent Nick Jackson to hospital

The March 22nd edition of Dynamite began with a shot of Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks being loaded into an ambulance. Even Hangman Page joined Nick on his way to the hospital.

Brandon Cutler of The Elite later revealed that Moxley, Claudio, and Yuta attacked the former AEW Tag Team Champions. His claim was later backed up when the BCC attacked Kenny Omega after his match with El Hijo del Vikingo.

Hangman Page returned to the arena before the show went off the air to confront Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The three immediately left the ring when the former AEW World Champion ran down the ramp with a wooden 2x4 covered in nails.

