Top AEW Champion on whether or not CM Punk's absence is felt in the locker room

CM Punk has been out with an injury since June 3rd, 2022. During a recent interview, Ricky Starks declared that he's counting down the days until the World Champion returns. The star also shared how he often gets advice from Punk.

Punk made his official wrestling debut in 1999 and wrestled with the Lunatic Wrestling Federation - a backyard promotion. The star soon made his way to ROH, TNA, and eventually WWE. CM Punk then retired in 2014, before making his AEW debut on August 20, 2021.

During his recent interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingINC, Starks admitted that he misses CM Punk around the locker room:

“Punk is leadership in its truest form. I’ve asked him countless times for advice and he’s always willing and open to it. I do miss him, I feel his absence – for sure – in the locker room. And I’m counting the days to his return. Punk is the man.” (17:50 onward)

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle CM Punk takes flight during his match with Chris Jericho CM Punk takes flight during his match with Chris Jericho https://t.co/M8LWDlrvla

Much like Ricky Starks, fans are anxiously anticipating the return of the AEW World Champion. However, as soon as the champion returns, a unification World Championship match will need to happen between Punk and Jon Moxley. Many wonder who the fans will rally behind, with both two stars being amongst the most popular on the roster.

Ricky Starks pointed out that CM Punk has gone through different generations of wrestling throughout his career

FTW Champion Ricky Starks has been vocal about his admiration for the AEW World Champion. He has even gone as far as to say a match against Punk would be a dream match.

In the same interview, Starks looked back at CM Punk's career and pointed out how the veteran made his way across multiple generations of wrestling:

"Punk has gone through multiple phases. He was around for that indie phase, but then he was around when WWE was bringing in the indie guys, and now he’s on the other side of what wrestling is. So it’s kind of cool that he’s gone through different ‘generations’ of wrestling!" (18:19)

CM Punk's two-decade-long career in wrestling is a massive advantage for the AEW locker room. Starks is likely not the only young star going to the World Champion for advice, and as such he could very well be nurturing many future stars by simply being there.

