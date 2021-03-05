CM Punk has advice for AEW's roster

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk had a bit of advice for All Elite Wrestling during his latest Q&A session on Twitter.

CM Punk occasionally answers fan questions on his Twitter page. In his latest exchange with his fans, Punk opened up about AEW's roster. When one Twitter user asked Punk who would be the best addition to the company, he stated that AEW should focus on the talent pool that it already has.

I think they should focus on who they have. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021

AEW is known for signing big names and debuting them in eye-opening ways. From Paul Wight's arrival on AEW Dynamite to Sting's unforgettable debut, the company regularly tries to surprise its fans. Based on Punk's response, he believes the company should prioritize the talented wrestlers it already has.

Still, ahead of AEW Revolution, fans are expecting to see two new arrivals at the event. Wight has teased the addition of a major star, and a mystery entrant will compete in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

CM Punk was very close to signing with AEW

In 2019, when AEW Double Or Nothing was on the horizon, fans wondered whether CM Punk would finally return to the business at the show. But during its closing moments, former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley made his surprise debut, and Punk was nowhere to be seen. As it turned out, Punk had been in talks with AEW about potentially signing with the company.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes later confirmed that CM Punk asked for a large sum of money when he was approached by the promotion.

"As far as the CM Punk negotiations go, everyone heard the famous ‘He got a text from us.’ Yeah, of course there were negotiations, and he did ask for a great amount of money, and Punk is worth a great deal of money."

Punk recently revealed five AEW stars that he would love to face if he ever made his way to the company. This statement confirmed that he has watched the product, and he has an eye on AEW's young guns. He mentioned that he'd like to face Will Hobbs, Darby Allin, Brian Pillman Jr., Ricky Starks, and Jungle Boy.

What do you think of CM Punk's advice to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.