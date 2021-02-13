CM Punk names 5 AEW stars he would like to wrestle if he returns 

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently answered a bunch of fan questions on his official Twitter handle, and revealed the names of five AEW stars he would like to wrestle if he returns to the ring.

At this point, it seems highly unlikely that CM Punk will ever come back to pro wrestling. Punk has been gone for seven years, and fans still ask him on a regular basis if he will ever return to the squared circle.

A fan asked CM Punk to name the current AEW stars he would like to wrestle if he ever returns to pro wrestling. Punk gave five names in response. He made it clear that there are more, but the names he mentioned stuck out to him. The names Punk mentioned are: Will Hobbs, Darby Allin, Brian Pillman Jr., Ricky Starks, and Jungle Boy. Check out the tweet below:

I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

CM Punk had talks with AEW a long time ago

It's not a secret at this point that CM Punk had talks with AEW, and as per Cody Rhodes, asked for a large sum of money. Things didn't work out in the end between the two parties, and Punk has yet to make a return to the ring. Here's what Cody Rhodes had to say about AEW's negotiations with CM Punk:

"As far as the CM Punk negotiations go, everyone heard the famous 'he got a text from us.' Yeah, of course there were negotiations and he did ask for a great amount of money and Punk is worth a great deal of money. But you also have to... and this isn't speaking to Punk specifically, this is speaking to recruitment and what we've learned in wrestling in general... a lot of people think 'these wrestlers are running this wrestling company.'"

Judging by CM Punk's response to the fan, it seems like he has been keeping an eye on these young guns. If CM Punk ends up coming back to the ring in the near future, and bags an AEW contract, which match would you like to see the most?