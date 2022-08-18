"He's not even the first John I've beaten in Chicago" - CM Punk announces his in-ring return match; references John Cena 

CM Punk opened this week's Game of Thrones: House of Dragon special edition of Dynamite by making a huge announcement about his in-ring return. He also took a dig at an AEW champion by referencing John Cena.

On last Wednesday's Quake by the Lake episode, Punk shocked the world with his surprise return. He wiped out the members of the Jericho Appreciation Society and came face-to-face with interim champion Jon Moxley.

During the opening moments of this week's episode, Punk was greeted loudly by the Charleston, West Virginia crowd. The lineal AEW World Champion then challenged Hangman Page by giving him a rematch opportunity from their Double or Nothing title bout.

However, the West Virginia native didn't respond or appear on the ramp.

Punk then targeted interim champion Moxley and took shots at the latter's previous WWE stint. The lineal champion then announced that he would make his in-ring comeback at All Out on September 4 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

It will be a title unification match to determine who the Undisputed AEW World Champion will be. The Second City Saint had one last jab by saying that The Purveyor of Violence wouldn't be the "first John" he defeated in Chicago.

Punk was referencing his 2011 Money in the Bank victory against WWE icon John Cena, which also occurred in the Windy City.

The segment ended with a brawl between CM Punk and Jon Moxley as security personnel tried to separate them.

