CM Punk calls wrestlers "stupid and selfish" for one reason

CM Punk is one of the most polarizing figures in professional wrestling and has never shied away from sharing his opinion. While his wrestling and mic skills are second to none, Punk's rebellious nature and fearless attitude made fans gravitate toward him.

Speaking on 670 The Score, CM Punk shared his take on the possibility of a Wrestlers' Union while discussing the ongoing writer's strike in Hollywood. The Second City Saint said the wrestlers will unfortunately never unite for a common cause because they are "selfish and stupid."

“For professional wrestling. Yeah. Wrestlers should 100% have a union. Like grip hasn't been able to supplement their income in any other way. And I'll always say this and I mean it in the most loving way. Wrestlers will never unionize because wrestlers are stupid and selfish. It's just the way it is," CM Punk said.

The 45-year-old continued :

"There's always going to be somebody else around the corner who wants what you have or possibly just doesn't want you to have what you have. And they will do whatever a promoter wants you to do for less money. And that's unfortunate. You know, the boys never stick together." (H/t Wrestling News)

Konnan thinks WWE is trying to downplay CM Punk's potential return at Survivor Series

After his termination from All Elite Wrestling, rumors about Punk's return to WWE at the upcoming pay-per-view started making rounds. Around the same time, fans began noticing subtle Punk-related references on WWE's programming, like an announcer speaking The Straight Edge Superstar's famous line and Shinsuke Nakamura delivering Punk's finisher (GTS) to Ricochet out of nowhere.

Speaking recently on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that WWE might be using the buzz surrounding Punk as a storyline to build up to his return at Survivor Series.

"Bro, this is a great chance. You're going to Chicago. I know you're hot, but why not have another hot storyline ... they've got to see the traction that Punk creates. Look at the traction he creates when we talk about him, and so he creates traction. He's got a story. I gotta think they want to use him, but you know, we'll see," Konnan said. (2:53 - 3:15)

CM Punk and the Stamford-based company parted ways in 2014 on a sour note, and The Best in the World was infamously fired on his wedding day.

