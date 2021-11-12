3 Reasons Why CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston Is The Most Anticipated Match At AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling goes into their last PPV of the year Full Gear on November 13th with a ton of momentum.

The main event will feature the AEW World Title bout between Kenny Omega and homegrown hero "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson vs Miro in the World Championship Eliminator Finals and the Minneapolis Street Fight between The Inner Circle and American Top Team amongst others.

But while all these matches have had weeks, months or, in the case of the main event, years of build-up, it is one match in particular that has made this PPV a must-see... CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston.

Even though it was announced less than 2 weeks before the PPV, their ability to pack in so much storytelling in essentially ONE promo (more on that later) is a testament to their talents. Here are 5 reasons why this match promises to be a show-stealer at Full Gear.

The Right Dance Partner

The epic return of CM Punk to pro wrestling this past summer has ignited the wrestling world. Fans have been clamoring for his return ever since he walked away from WWE 7 years ago and from the moment he made his triumphant appearance on AEW Rampage: First Dance, we've been treated to captivating promos, a commitment to putting over younger talent and a mature performer re-energised and motivated to give back to the business.

However, it can be argued that apart from his debut match at All Out with Darby Allin, Punk hasn't had much of a rivalry to really sink his teeth into. He teased feuding with Team Taz after his match with Will Hobbs, but the match up we really wanted to see was with Ricky Stars, and that's not possible due to his current injury. His matches with Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal and Bobby Fish are undoubtedly great television matches, but they lacked the spark of an intense, blood fued.

Enter Eddie Kingston. After he was eliminated from the World Championship Tournament by Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite, the brawler from Yonkers, New York essentially threw a fit backstage and interrupted CM Punk's interview segment. It seemingly felt like a random encounter, but it planted the seeds for what was to come.

Kingston is on the opposite end of the young upstarts that have made up CM Punk's opponents thus far. He is a journeyman and veteran at this point but he is also a beloved figure amongst AEW fans and wrestlers alike. In the world of the zany characters in pro wrestling, he comes across as real and tough as they come. His mic skills are what set him apart, and the potential to see the two wrestlers tango on the mic is mouth-watering.

THAT Promo

It was no surprise that when Eddie Kingston and CM Punk came face-to-face with each other on AEW Rampage in St. Louis, it was electric. The crowd got to witness two masters of the mic go at it in a verbal joust.

Eddie confessed to Punk being his hero alongside Ring Of Honor legends like Samoa Joe, Homicide and Amazing Red and berated the veteran for judging him for his physique and reluctance to cozy up with "the booker" to get ahead while Punk asserted that Eddie's lack of success in his career was due to the fact that he was a "bum" and their match was better served at a lesser show, like AEW Dark or Elevation. The kicker was when Eddie insinuated that nobody wanted CM Punk in AEW and when he beats him at Full Gear, to leave and not come back for another 7 years.

What made the promo masterful was the ability of the performers to weave the truth into their storytelling. Eddie channeled the naysayers, who are already accusing AEW of over-exposing Punk and the possibility that some wrestlers on the roster might resent him for taking up their spot.

Punk, on the other hand, called out Eddie for not living up to his potential.

It is also well-known that Eddie almost quit wrestling before his opportunity came along in AEW and his legacy threatened to be that of a journeyman. The ferocity of Eddie's delivery contrasted effectively with Punk's calm demeanor, which made for enthralling viewing.

It's Personal

“It’s 15 years in the making, I wouldn’t say it’s the biggest match of my career but it’s definitely the most personal match. Professionally, it was me and [Jon] Moxley last year because I truly believe in my heart that the AEW World title is the biggest prize in all of America. That was the biggest match for me, but this weekend, personally, it’s me and Punk.” said Kingston.

After a decade and a half of toiling in the indies, Eddie has finally ascended to the big stage in AEW. Contrast that with Punk, who has made it to cult hero status and even fought against the Undertaker at WrestleMania, it's a tale of contrasting journeys. Eddie certainly has a lot to prove and this is his chance to steal the show with Punk. Punk also wants to build a legacy in AEW and this is his chance to establish a signature feud that can grow his legend further.

Their brawl on Rampage and (subsequently) Dynamite this past week is merely a preview of what is to come. The intensity and emotion that is fuelling this rivalry promises to boil over this Sunday at AEW Full Gear.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Who is greater on the mic? Eddie Kingston CM Punk 4 votes so far