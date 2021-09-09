CM Punk focusing on young talents is a good thing for AEW

On 20th August 2021, the professional wrestling world exploded. CM Punk, the widely proclaimed Best in the World, returned to a pro wrestling ring after seven long years of being away.

The mere sound of the 'Cult of Personality' theme song is making fans go berserk in these early weeks of Punk's run with All Elite Wrestling.

The Straight Edge Superstar said himself that, in time, the euphoria will wear off. But until that happens, he is going to enjoy himself, being serenaded by the whole world. With the public eye on him, Punk has decided to use this moment the best way, that is, by bringing attention to AEW's younger stars.

Why is it good for AEW that CM Punk is focusing on young talents?

Today. — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) September 5, 2021

CM Punk faced Darby Allin at AEW All Out in his first official bout in professional wrestling after seven years, and one can only imagine the kind of impact it had on the 28-year-old star. Although Allin lost, he gained a lot of popularity just because he was Punk's first opponent in several years. This is how superstars are born in professional wrestling, and eventually, AEW is going to benefit from that.

The former WWE Champion is at that stage of his career where, even if he doesn't win all the gold in AEW, he would still be the most popular professional wrestler in the company.

The likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega do not need the Straight Edge Superstar's limelight, unlike younger stars who are the future of the company.

Who's feuding with CM Punk now?

.@CMPunk will definitely get under the skin of @OfficialTAZ with that one - Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/oudQtnHVDN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

The AEW Dynamite after All Out saw CM Punk address the crowd after winning his first match in the promotion. He was interrupted by Taz, who wanted the former WWE Superstar to keep the names of Team Taz's members out of his mouth.

As expected, Punk challenged pretty much everyone on Team Taz - Powerhouse Hobbs, Hook, and Ricky Starks - and evidently started a new feud. Any or all members of the faction who end up going face-to-face with him are certainly going to benefit from the limelight.

Also Read

This feud might be underwhelming for some fans, but for Hobbs, Hook, and Starks, it is an opportunity to show the world what they can do. If any single one of them impresses viewers on the grand stage, AEW president Tony Khan will have another major star on his hands.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Kartik Arry