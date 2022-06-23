CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and 8 other AEW stars who are currently out with injury

Although AEW and NJPW's special crossover event, The Forbidden Door, is scheduled to air this month, many All Elite stars are currently out of action due to injuries.

This week's episode of Dynamite started with an announcement from Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon explained that despite feeling fine, he was not yet medically cleared for a match. Hence, his spot in the Blood and Guts match will be taken by a mystery man.

Other than Danielson, Kenny Omega has made it quite clear that he will not be returning before the Forbidden Door event. The Cleaner is still recovering from a slew of injuries since his loss to Hangman Page at Full Gear last year.

Furthermore, the reigning TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has also been shelved due to a minor injury. He is expected to make a return soon, although it is not clear if he will be taking part in the upcoming pay-per-view.

Other All Elite stars on the injury list include CM Punk, Anthony Bowens, Darius Martin, Leyla Hirsch, Jake Atlas, Mike Sydal, and The Bunny.

Although a void can be felt due to the absence of these stars, Tony Khan's roster has more than enough manpower to fill the space. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the Forbidden Door event utilizes active stars later this month.

Some AEW stars have also returned from injury recently

While the situation may seem grim, a few major All Elite stars have managed to recover before the event on June 26.

After suffering a leg injury from Kyle O'Reilly's attack, Sting made a surprise return to All Elite Wrestling last week. The Icon's swift movements made it clear that he had recovered fully.

Furthermore, Adam Cole also seems to have taken care of his shoulder troubles, as he was seen in action recently. Moreover, Orange Cassidy's arm injury has healed enough for him to be cleared for matches, as he fought alongside Roppongi Vice to defeat the United Empire just hours ago.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



His first match since Revolution, teaming with RPG Vice vs United Empire (



Thank you to everyone watching @aewontv tonight! Welcome back to the ring @orangecassidy His first match since Revolution, teaming with RPG Vice vs United Empire ( @WillOspreay & Aussie Open) right now in front of a great Milwaukee crowd live NOW on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork Thank you to everyone watching @aewontv tonight! Welcome back to the ring @orangecassidy!His first match since Revolution, teaming with RPG Vice vs United Empire (@WillOspreay & Aussie Open) right now in front of a great Milwaukee crowd live NOW on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork!Thank you to everyone watching @aewontv tonight!

As of now, AEW has gained some much-needed star power ahead of the Forbidden Door event. It remains to be seen how the returning stars will fare against the formidable NJPW stars on June 26.

