CM Punk must lose the 'real' AEW world title to a legendary WWE rival he hasn't faced in 14 years

AEW President Tony Khan should not miss the opportunity of booking CM Punk in a title feud with a former WWE Champion.

CM Punk has been a key factor in AEW's popularity since his arrival two years ago. While he has faced numerous top names during his tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion, some fans want him to lock horns with one of his legendary rivals.

CM Punk recently unveiled the "Real" world championship and he needs some credible challengers for his gold. Meanwhile, Tony Khan has a huge opportunity to book a program between Punk and the latter's former WWE rival Jeff Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma has been signed to the Jacksonville-based company since March 2022. However, he hasn't interacted with The Second City Saint on TV until now. The duo share a storied history, as they were involved in a feud in WWE in 2009. Punk made the rivalry extremely personal as he brought up Hardy's substance abuse issues to gain the latter's attention.

The highly personal feud culminated with Punk standing tall over Hardy as the World Heavyweight Champion. A heel Second City Saint bested his rival in a loser leaves WWE match on an episode of SmackDown.

Since both stars are now part of AEW, the company's higher-ups should book a "Real" world championship program between them. Khan could allow Hardy to exact revenge on Punk by capturing his gold in the near future.

Jeff Hardy is hopeful of having a match against CM Punk in AEW

Since his AEW debut, Jeff Hardy has had a decent tag team run alongside his brother, Matt Hardy. The Hardys have featured in some notable programs on TV. However, fans would love to see Jeff thrive as a singles competitor before he eventually hangs up his wrestling boots.

During his recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Jeff opened up on the possibility of a match with CM Punk since they are both in AEW now.

“I haven’t thought about a match that much, I mean, I have a little bit. I just think what I’ve seen more than anything is there’s just a huge moment between me and CM Punk, because of the history alone. Ultimately, I could see us having another match and I think it would be bizarre in the best of ways.” [H/T EWRESTLINGNEWS]

Only time will tell whether fans actually get to see them collide shortly.