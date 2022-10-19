"CM Punk next please" - Wrestling fans go berserk after AEW reportedly releases one of suspended stars from the company

After weeks of speculation, it has now been reported that AEW has released Ace Steel following his involvement in the backstage brawl after the All Out pay-per-view.

Steel was one of the parties involved in a physical altercation that occurred following CM Punk's comments about AEW EVP's The Elite at the All Out post-show media scrum.

One of the major stories was that Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega, as well as pulled his hair, and threw a chair at The Young Bucks. Now that the dust has settled, it was announced by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Steel had been released from his AEW contract.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “He (Ace Steel) was officially released yesterday, so that is the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks.



But yes, he was released and there’s a lot of other stuff going on,”



- Dave Meltzer

Upon hearing the news, fans on Twitter have come out in droves to give their thoughts on the situation, with some fans making fun of Steel losing his job while others admit that it was the right decision.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Ace Steel is released. Ace Steel is released.

Charlie @RollinsWRLDD finally ace steel the biter is gone finally ace steel the biter is gone

Majnu Bhai @StinkyNightmare So AEW has fired Ace Steel thats a good decision by Tony Khan So AEW has fired Ace Steel thats a good decision by Tony Khan

DRG @DRG422 @WONF4W Idk what was he thinking by throwing chairs and biting the left or right arm of my favorite wrestler. 🤦‍♂️ @WONF4W Idk what was he thinking by throwing chairs and biting the left or right arm of my favorite wrestler. 🤦‍♂️

Some fans believe that CM Punk will be the next one on the chopping block because Ace Steel is gone.

𝙎𝙈𝙄𝙏𝙃𝙔 @lufcsmithy1984 Ace Steel gone...Only a matter of time before Punks released. #AEW Ace Steel gone...Only a matter of time before Punks released. #AEW

One silver lining fans saw was the potential to see The Elite return to All Elite Wrestling now that the legal ramifications seem to have settled down.

Bkahhd @bkahhd @WONF4W The elite are coming back soon me thinks @WONF4W The elite are coming back soon me thinks

Others gave their thoughts on what Steel should do next with his career.

AEW has kept very quiet about the "Brawl Out" incident so far

One thing that has puzzled fans throughout the entire "Brawl Out" controversy was the fact that there was no mention of CM Punk, The Elite, or Ace Steel on AEW programming, even in places where it was almost unavoidable to mention them.

This is largely down to the legal ramifications surrounding the internal investigation to try and figure out what actually happened following All Out.

JCP⭐️Designs 👺🎃 @JCPxDESIGNS So it was not slip past me that Tony Schiavone actually mentioned that the first trios champions were The Elite. First time they've been explicitly mentioned on TV since All Out. #AEWDynamite So it was not slip past me that Tony Schiavone actually mentioned that the first trios champions were The Elite. First time they've been explicitly mentioned on TV since All Out. #AEWDynamite

The October 18 edition of Dynamite was a notable change in this detail, as commentator Tony Schiavone mentioned that The Elite were the inaugural Trios Champions. On top of this, CM Punk was shown in the video package leading up to the ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Dalton Castle.

Do you think the "Brawl Out" drama is coming to an end? Let us know in the comments section down below!

