Create

"CM Punk next please" - Wrestling fans go berserk after AEW reportedly releases one of suspended stars from the company

By Sam Palmer
Modified Oct 19, 2022 06:24 PM IST
Fans have reacted to Ace Steel being released by AEW
Fans have reacted AEW star getting released by the company

After weeks of speculation, it has now been reported that AEW has released Ace Steel following his involvement in the backstage brawl after the All Out pay-per-view.

Steel was one of the parties involved in a physical altercation that occurred following CM Punk's comments about AEW EVP's The Elite at the All Out post-show media scrum.

One of the major stories was that Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega, as well as pulled his hair, and threw a chair at The Young Bucks. Now that the dust has settled, it was announced by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Steel had been released from his AEW contract.

“He (Ace Steel) was officially released yesterday, so that is the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks.But yes, he was released and there’s a lot of other stuff going on,”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/mevJPpAbOP

Upon hearing the news, fans on Twitter have come out in droves to give their thoughts on the situation, with some fans making fun of Steel losing his job while others admit that it was the right decision.

Ace Steel is released.
finally ace steel the biter is gone
So AEW has fired Ace Steel thats a good decision by Tony Khan
@WONF4W Idk what was he thinking by throwing chairs and biting the left or right arm of my favorite wrestler. 🤦‍♂️
WOR: AEW as of yesterday officially fired Ace Steel. https://t.co/6PSVh3yUZm

Some fans believe that CM Punk will be the next one on the chopping block because Ace Steel is gone.

Ace Steel gone. CM Punk next please. #AEW
Ace Steel gone...Only a matter of time before Punks released. #AEW
@WrestlePurists I think Punk will leave too. Bad time to be his fan.💔 https://t.co/2X1jfUr1KI

One silver lining fans saw was the potential to see The Elite return to All Elite Wrestling now that the legal ramifications seem to have settled down.

@WONF4W The elite are coming back soon me thinks
@WrestlePurists Idc just hope to see @KennyOmegamanX & @youngbucks back soon! I miss the elite!! ❤️‍🔥

Others gave their thoughts on what Steel should do next with his career.

@WONF4W I know someone that could use him. https://t.co/5z4XMQK9vL

AEW has kept very quiet about the "Brawl Out" incident so far

One thing that has puzzled fans throughout the entire "Brawl Out" controversy was the fact that there was no mention of CM Punk, The Elite, or Ace Steel on AEW programming, even in places where it was almost unavoidable to mention them.

This is largely down to the legal ramifications surrounding the internal investigation to try and figure out what actually happened following All Out.

So it was not slip past me that Tony Schiavone actually mentioned that the first trios champions were The Elite. First time they've been explicitly mentioned on TV since All Out. #AEWDynamite

The October 18 edition of Dynamite was a notable change in this detail, as commentator Tony Schiavone mentioned that The Elite were the inaugural Trios Champions. On top of this, CM Punk was shown in the video package leading up to the ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Dalton Castle.

Do you think the "Brawl Out" drama is coming to an end? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...