CM Punk's former online rival shares throwback post amidst rumors of potential WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has added more fuel to the fire of a potential return to WWE for both himself and former rival CM Punk as he posted a throwback picture on social media.

It was in the wake of Sasha Banks and Naomi's controversial WWE exit when Punk and Cardona went back and forth on social media, with the AEW star taking a firm stance on the idea that wrestlers should stand up for themselves and each other.

A lot has changed since this exchange between the two men, as not only has CM Punk been angered by references to workers' rights on TV from former AEW World Champion Hangman Page, but both he and Cardona have been rumored to be making returns to WWE.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I have nothing but positive things to say about the contributions CM Punk has made in AEW on screen and I certainly have a lot of positive things to say about the things he did in AEW to date”



- Tony Khan

(via Media Call) “I have nothing but positive things to say about the contributions CM Punk has made in AEW on screen and I certainly have a lot of positive things to say about the things he did in AEW to date”- Tony Khan(via Media Call) https://t.co/VI313npatS

In light of these rumors, Cardona rolled back the years on his Instagram page, posting a picture of himself with Punk during their run in the early 2010s, when both men were at their respective peaks of popularity.

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is also rumored to be heading back to WWE after her run with the company was plagued by injuries, but will either Cardona or Punk join her? Only time will tell!

CM Punk is reportedly on the road to recovery from his numerous injuries

One thing keeping CM Punk away from the ring at the time of writing is the fact that he is seriously injured. The former AEW World Champion tore his tricep at the All Out pay-per-view in September and has been rehabbing his injury ever since.

The injury came mere months after he broke his foot on the June 1st edition of AEW Dynamite, which kept him out for the majority of the summer and forced him to withdraw from a proposed dream match with NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

However, it seems as if his foot is nearing 100% again as Punk posted a picture to his Instagram story showing that he had returned to doing "road workouts" for the first time since he broke his foot.

There is no timeframe on when Punk could potentially return, but would you like to see him back? Let us know in the comments section down below!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes